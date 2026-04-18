Worthwhile Endeavor: SIA Crew Share Experiences on Middle East Repatriation Flights

Singapore Airlines (SIA) crew members recount their deeply moving experiences operating repatriation flights from the Middle East, highlighting the challenges, emotional moments, and the profound sense of purpose in bringing Singaporeans home during a time of regional unrest.

It was a mission that touched the hearts of many, including the crew of Singapore Airlines (SIA) who operated vital repatriation flights from the Middle East in March. Among them was in-flight manager Gan Bee Bee, who recounted a particularly poignant moment on a flight from Muscat to Singapore. A mother on board shared how her young child, who had been restless for two weeks, finally enjoyed a peaceful four-hour sleep during the journey.

Upon waking, the child even danced in the cabin, a joyous display that undoubtedly lifted the spirits of the weary passengers and the dedicated crew. Gan, along with a team of 12 cabin crew members, worked diligently to ensure the comfort and well-being of everyone on board the airline's first repatriation flight from Muscat. Amidst the stress of the situation, Gan found ways to keep her colleagues motivated, reminding them of the simple pleasure of supper upon their return and the imminent arrival in Singapore. The emotional atmosphere was palpable from the moment the plane departed Muscat. Passengers expressed a range of emotions, from cheers and tears to quiet contemplation as they gazed out the windows, a testament to the profound significance of this journey home. This was one of two crucial SIA flights that brought Singaporeans and their dependents back to safety during a time of regional instability. Upon landing at Changi Airport, Gan was deeply moved by the announcement welcoming Singaporeans and residents home. She expressed pride in being part of the team, acknowledging the extensive behind-the-scenes work that made the operation possible. Having kept her involvement a secret from her elderly parents to spare them worry, Gan called her mother immediately after landing. Her mother’s initial exclamation of surprise was quickly followed by a heartfelt thank you for facilitating the safe return of loved ones. This sentiment underscored the deep gratitude felt by families reunited after a period of uncertainty. Captain Leonard Wee, who helmed the first of these critical flights, shared that preparations for the repatriation efforts began approximately a week prior. The crew had to familiarize themselves with procedures at Muscat International Airport, a location not typically served by SIA. Captain Wee likened the preparation to that of flying to a new destination, but with a significantly compressed timeline due to the urgency of the situation. The region was experiencing turmoil following an attack on Iran and subsequent retaliatory actions, which left Singaporeans in the Gulf scrambling to return home. Captain Wee, a veteran pilot with 26 years at SIA and the chief pilot of the airline's Airbus A350 fleet, volunteered for the first flight and encouraged other pilots to do the same. He felt a strong sense of purpose in leading this mission, given the willingness of his team to participate. The flight deck comprised four pilots – two to operate the aircraft and two as additional lookouts. They encountered some navigation system interference, a challenge they were trained to manage effectively. The successful return of 152 Singaporeans and their dependents brought a profound sense of accomplishment to the entire team, from pilots and ground personnel to station staff and cabin crew, all united by the common goal of bringing their fellow citizens home. This particular flight stands out as one of Captain Wee’s most memorable. The feeling of returning home was deeply rewarding, and he cherished having supper with his wife and three children. His eldest daughter, who had been anxious before his flight, expressed her happiness with a warm hug, while his youngest daughter presented him with a handmade paper heart inscribed with welcome home messages. Robust contingency plans were in place, including an on-board engineering team and spare parts, as well as a pre-positioned crew in a nearby station to manage potential delays. Fortunately, these contingency measures were not needed. Colin Aw, acting manager of airport operations at SIA, played a crucial role in orchestrating the ground operations for these flights. He meticulously planned every aspect, from passenger check-in and baggage loading to aircraft refueling, ensuring timely and safe departures from Muscat. Aw, who has been with SIA for eight years, highlighted the challenges of operating in an unfamiliar environment where the airline lacked established infrastructure. His team had to ensure sufficient fuel for the round trip and coordinated with the Dubai ground support team to facilitate flight operations in Muscat. An unexpected hurdle arose when handwritten boarding passes were initially deemed ineligible for immigration clearance, requiring swift adjustments to the process





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