Sudhir Thomas Vadaketh argues that releasing complete immigration statistics would help dispel myths about CECA and reduce racial tensions in Singapore.

In a recent opinion piece, writer Sudhir Thomas Vadaketh called on the Singapore an government to release full immigration data following an online hate campaign targeting Indians in the country.

The campaign, which involved the spread of disinformation, prompted a response from the Ministry of Home Affairs. Vadaketh argued that the modus operandi of spreading such falsehoods is not new and has affected various nations in recent years. He noted that in Singapore, images and videos surfaced online purporting to show the city-state overcrowded with Indians, with some even featuring President Tharman Shanmugaratnam.

Vadaketh highlighted that no social issue enlivens Singaporeans as much as the notion of over-immigration by those derogatorily called CECA Indians, referencing the 2005 free trade agreement between India and Singapore. He pointed out the divergence of opinions on the issue, ranging from former Temasek Holdings CEO Ho Ching and ex-Nominated MP Calvin Cheng on one side, to Red Dot United chief Ravi Philemon and Jack Sim (known as Mr Toilet) on the other.

Another former NMP, Anthea Ong, suggested that cohesion and harmony need to be reimagined to nurture societal resilience. Vadaketh called on the government to uphold its commitment to transparency by publishing comprehensive immigration data, including the number of dependents and long-term visit pass holders who entered Singapore under CECA provisions. He argued that doing so would dispel the persistent belief that CECA has significantly altered Singapore's demographics.

Furthermore, he urged the government to encourage a full interrogation of Singapore's historical bias against non-Chinese, starting with the racist musings of founding father Lee Kuan Yew. Vadaketh noted that the now-blocked content claimed the majority-Chinese demographic was responsible for the city-state's stability. He referenced Lee's 1989 statement that lower Chinese birth rates justified encouraging Chinese immigration from Hong Kong, and that maintaining the Chinese majority was essential for Singapore's economy.

According to Vadaketh, policies from Lee's era still favor Chinese immigrants to ensure the Chinese never lose their supermajority status. He argued that beyond censoring hate speech, it is crucial to allow open discussions on race and immigration. Without such discourse, similar content will continue to surface, and people will remain unaware of why these issues keep emerging.

The piece also touched on other topics, including a separate commentary on refusing to waste one's vote, and unrelated news about refuse collection fee increases. However, the core argument remains focused on the need for transparency and open dialogue to combat disinformation and racial tensions





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