Wu-Tang Clan and Phil Collins Inducted Into Rock Hall of Fame 2026

Wu-Tang Clan, Phil Collins, and Billy Idol join the Rock Hall of Fame at the Nov 15 Peacock Theater ceremony, celebrating hip-hop and rock legends in Los Angeles.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame honored a diverse array of musical titans on November 15 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, celebrating the evolution of global music across decades and genres. The star-studded induction ceremony featured major performances and speeches from legendary artists who have shaped the cultural landscape of rock and hip-hop.

Wu-Tang Clan Break Barriers in Hip-Hop

The Wu-Tang Clan, the Staten Island rap group known for blending raw production with martial arts aesthetics, delivered a high-energy performance that underscored their historic impact on urban music. Members performed iconic tracks including C.R.E.A.M and Wu-Tang Clan Ain't Nuthing ta F' Wit to resounding cheers from the audience.

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Method Man highlighted the group's remarkable journey from underground outcasts to mainstream icons. He stated on stage that the group went from being banned on the radio to being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, marking a significant milestone for hip-hop culture and its institutional recognition.

Rap Pioneers Celebrate Women in Music

The ceremony also served as a powerful platform for women in hip-hop, with honorees including Queen Latifah and MC Lyte taking center stage. MC Lyte, widely recognized as the First Lady of Hip-hop, joined Queen Latifah to tear up the stage with a medley of their hits.

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To further underscore the legacy of women in rap, Megan Thee Stallion and Remy Ma joined the performers on stage. This segment highlighted the rising influence and enduring contributions of female artists in the hip-hop genre, celebrating their role in transforming the music industry.

Phil Collins Receives Emotional Induction

Phil Collins received a deeply emotional induction into the Hall of Fame, delivered by Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker. The British artiste attended the event alongside his children, including Lily Collins, known for her role in Emily In Paris, and walked to the stage using two canes.

Upon accepting the microphone, Collins joked, I'm really not as bad as it looks, drawing laughter from the crowd. He later told journalists backstage that his life has been one dream after another, reflecting on his successful solo career and his previous induction as part of the band Genesis.

Cynthia Erivo performed a stirring rendition of Collins' smash hit In The Air Tonight, accompanied by Barker playing the instantly recognizable drum fill. The performance highlighted the enduring appeal of Collins' songwriting and his significant impact on pop and rock music history.

Punk Rockers and Post-Punk Icons Honored

Billy Idol received his induction from Gwen Stefani, performing an electrifying version of his hit Rebel Yell on behalf of himself. Long-time guitarist Steve Stevens was also inducted, and Idol took the podium to praise punk rock as a positive force for freedom and self-expression.

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Idol emphasized that punk remains a tremendous thing for allowing individuals to be proud of their differences. Trent Reznor introduced the joint induction of Joy Division and New Order, bands that formed from the ashes of the original group after the death of lead singer Ian Curtis in 1980.

Honoring Legends and Missing Icons

Several major artists including Oasis, Sade, and Iron Maiden skipped the ceremony. Actor Bob Odenkirk inducted Oasis, calling their music a dose of Viagra for the ego, while noting that their absence would be out of character. Iron Maiden skipped the event because they were touring in Australia.

Oprah Winfrey introduced the legacy of the late Luther Vandross, while Usher delivered a performance of Never Too Much. The Red Hot Chili Peppers performed for producer Rick Rubin, who delivered the night's shortest speech to close the event.

Final Message from Rock Industry

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Rick Rubin delivered the evening's closing remarks, offering a succinct testament to the resilience of the genre. He stated simply, You can't kill rock and roll, followed by a brief thank you to the attendees and supporters.

The ceremony also recognized non-performing industry figures, with legendary television host Ed Sullivan receiving the prestigious Ahmet Ertegun Award. Other honorees included Celia Cruz, Fela Kuti, Gram Parsons, and Rick Rubin, completing a night that celebrated the full spectrum of musical excellence.