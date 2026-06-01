WWII Shell Explodes in Indonesian Village, Kills 5

A suspected shell left over from World War II exploded in an Indonesian fishing village, killing five people and wounding nearly 20.

A suspected shell left over from World War II exploded under a stilt house in an Indonesia n fishing village, killing five people and wounding nearly 20, police said on Monday.

The blast in Indonesia's restive eastern Papua region startled locals with a thunderous boom on Sunday afternoon, emitting a ball of flames followed by a thick smoke column, according to footage broadcast on Kompas TV. The source of the explosion is strongly suspected to have been a bomb or mortar left over from World War II, said Papua police spokesman Cahyo Sukarnito.

Indonesia was a major battle zone during WWII when Japanese forces occupied what was then the Dutch East Indies, and Allied forces fought to retake control. Last year, nine civilians were among 13 people killed in West Java province when an explosion occurred as Indonesian troops attempted to dispose of rejected munitions by detonating them in a pit.

The police are currently investigating the incident and have promised to provide further updates once the search for victims and the investigation have been completed





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