XERF Radiofrequency Treatment Dr Rachel Ho Skin Longevity

Dr Rachel Ho explains how XERF radiofrequency boosts collagen to treat sagging skin. Discover the mechanism, patient suitability, and expected results of this non-invasive aesthetic procedure.

Aesthetic doctor Dr Rachel Ho is advocating for a strategic approach to managing skin aging that prioritizes long-term biological health over immediate dramatic alterations. She introduces XERF, a non-invasive radiofrequency technology designed to enhance collagen production and improve mild to moderate skin sagging. This treatment allows patients to maintain natural facial features while addressing early signs of aging through subtle, cumulative improvements. The protocol targets areas including the forehead, cheeks, jawline, and neck to restore firmness and definition without surgical intervention.

XERF Mechanism Dual Frequency Energy

XERF utilizes two specific radiofrequency frequencies, 6.78 MHz and 2 MHz, to deliver electromagnetic energy at varying depths within the tissue. The higher 6.78 MHz frequency targets shallower layers to stimulate superficial tightening of the skin surface. Simultaneously, the lower 2 MHz frequency penetrates deeper structures to assist with the lifting and tightening of loose and saggy skin. This dual-action mechanism ensures comprehensive treatment across multiple tissue layers. The heat generated causes existing collagen fibers to contract immediately while stimulating the production of new collagen over subsequent months. This process addresses the fundamental biological causes of aging rather than just masking visual symptoms.

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Dr Ho Philosophy Skin Longevity

Dr Ho defines skin longevity as the extension of healthy longevity directly to the skin through optimized biological health. She emphasizes building cellular resilience so that the skin ages slowly and healthily rather than deteriorating rapidly. According to Dr Ho, aging impacts not only the skin but also the fat, ligaments, muscles, and bones that support facial structure. Loss of collagen and elastin reduces skin firmness and elasticity. Changes to facial fat pads, retaining ligaments, and underlying bones contribute to jowls, a less defined jawline, and deeper folds around the mouth. Her approach combines professional treatments with daily sun protection, evidence-based skincare such as retinoids and vitamin C, and lifestyle habits like balanced nutrition and restorative sleep.

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Customization Patient Safety Protocols

The treatment parameters are tailored specifically to each patient based on their unique facial anatomy and skin thickness. Dr Ho considers differences between thicker skin on the cheeks and thinner, more delicate skin around the eyes or neck when setting the device. The degree of tissue laxity and patient comfort levels regarding heat sensation also influence the final settings. XERF employs a cooling system and real-time temperature monitoring to protect the skin surface from burns. This safety feature allows sufficient heat to reach deeper layers while ensuring patient comfort during the procedure. Patients typically experience alternating sensations of warmth and cooling as the energy is delivered. Mild, temporary flushing may occur immediately after the session, but individuals can resume their usual skincare, makeup, work, and daily activities without delay.

Results Timeline Medical Evaluation

Some initial firmness and definition may be noticeable at first due to immediate collagen fiber contraction. Further lifting and improvement develop over a period of two to three months as new collagen forms. Dr Ho notes that as a non-invasive treatment, there are limits to the degree of change XERF can achieve. Patients with severe skin laxity, pronounced laugh lines, or concerns primarily related to volume loss may require a combination of treatments or different approaches. A comprehensive consultation is essential before proceeding with any medical aesthetic treatment. Dr Ho evaluates factors such as age, skin type, degree of sagging, and individual expectations. She warns that proceeding without a proper medical evaluation can lead to unsatisfactory results and side effects such as burns and post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation.