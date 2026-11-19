Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump held talks in Shenzhen on November 19, 2026, aiming to ease tensions over AI chips and minerals before the trade truce expires.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and United States President Donald Trump convened for bilateral discussions at the Kylin Villa resort in Shenzhen on Thursday, November 19, 2026. This meeting marked the third in-person encounter between the two leaders this year, following previous summits in Beijing during May and a state visit in September. The gathering took place on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation APEC Economic Leaders Meeting.

Stabilizing Economic Ties Amid Trade Tensions

President Donald Trump and President Xi Jinping adopted a constructive tone during their talks in Shenzhen to stabilize relations between the world's two largest economies. The discussions focused on maintaining stability despite persistent friction regarding trade policies and technology restrictions. President Xi Jinping emphasized that overall bilateral relations remain stable and are steadily improving. He stated his willingness to collaborate with President Donald Trump to steer the relationship onto a correct and constructive course.

Also read Xi Jinping Greets Trump at Shenzhen Airport for Historic APEC Summit

President Xi Jinping articulated a new definition for a constructive China-US relationship based on strategic stability. This framework emphasizes respect, fairness, and reciprocity to give the bilateral ties new substance. President Donald Trump echoed these sentiments, describing the Chinese leader as a friend with whom he shares a special relationship. He asserted that the meeting would be productive and beneficial for both nations.

Board of Trade and Tariff Policies

President Donald Trump highlighted the role of the Board of Trade, a body agreed upon during the Beijing summit in May. He claimed this board has brought greater balance to what he described as a very lopsided relationship between the two countries. This statement comes despite President Donald Trump facing legal setbacks and criticism from economists regarding his use of tariffs. Analysts warn that such trade measures risk raising inflation and triggering a wider global trade war.

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President Xi Jinping reaffirmed his commitment to working closely with the US counterpart to manage economic disparities. The dialogue seeks to address the structural imbalances that have long characterized the economic interaction between Washington and Beijing. Both leaders appear focused on preventing further escalation of trade hostilities that could damage global markets.

Key Issues: AI Chips and Critical Minerals

Two major contentious issues loomed large over the Shenzhen discussions. The first involves United States restrictions on China's access to advanced artificial intelligence chips. The second concerns Beijing's controls on the export of critical minerals essential for global supply chains. These topics remain central to the ongoing strategic competition between the two superpowers.

Additionally, the durability of a fragile trade truce was a primary subject of scrutiny. This temporary agreement has been repeatedly extended but is currently scheduled to expire on January 10 next year. Both administrations face domestic and international pressure to secure a more permanent resolution to these economic disputes.

Diplomatic Reception and Trilateral Summit

The diplomatic visit featured significant ceremonial pageantry, with President Xi Jinping personally greeting President Donald Trump at the airport. This marked the first time President Xi Jinping has welcomed a visiting foreign leader at the airport since assuming the presidency in 2013. The reception included a military honor guard and a flypast, reciprocating the welcome President Donald Trump gave to President Xi Jinping at Joint Base Andrews in September.

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President Donald Trump acknowledged the warm welcome, expressing gratitude for the elaborate arrangements made by the Chinese hosts. The bilateral talks served as a precursor to an unprecedented three-way meeting scheduled for later that same Thursday. This trilateral summit will include President Xi Jinping, President Donald Trump, and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

President Donald Trump met with Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier in the day on the APEC sidelines. The upcoming trilateral discussions are expected to focus on major international security issues. Key agenda items include nuclear arms control and the ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and Iran. The outcome of these high-level engagements will likely influence global geopolitical stability in the coming months.