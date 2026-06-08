Xi Jinping and Kim Jong Un Reaffirm Strategic Ties During Pyongyang Summit

Chinese President Xi Jinping met North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Pyongyang, pledging unwavering support for North Korea's socialist cause and common interests. The visit, Xi's first to North Korea in seven years, aims to strengthen bilateral ties amid shifting geopolitical dynamics.

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Pyongyang on Monday for a two-day state visit, his first to North Korea in seven years, to reaffirm Beijing's strategic commitment to its reclusive neighbor.

The visit, which included a red-carpet welcome from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his wife Ri Sol Ju at Kim Il Sung Square, underscored the deepening ties between the two nations amid a shifting global landscape. Video from Chinese state media showed a 21-gun salute, children offering bouquets, and spectators chanting slogans as balloons were released, evoking the grandeur of past state ceremonies.

Xi, accompanied by his wife Peng Liyuan and a high-level delegation including de facto chief of staff Cai Qi, Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Defence Minister Dong Jun, and Commerce Minister Wang Wentao, highlighted the importance of strengthening bilateral exchanges in diplomacy, law enforcement, military, agriculture, trade, technology, and construction. The Chinese leader emphasized that no matter how the international situation changed, China would continue to highly value its traditional friendship with North Korea and firmly support Kim Jong Un's leadership of the socialist cause.

During their meeting, Xi told Kim that China's commitment to safeguarding common interests and maintaining a good strategic environment would not change. He urged both sides to firmly protect their sovereignty, security, and development interests, and to oppose hegemony, authoritarianism, and attempts to revive militarism that endanger regional security. Xi called for fair and orderly multilateralism and inclusive economic globalisation, stressing that long-term regional peace and stability were a common pursuit.

The summit was described as a new historical starting point for ties, with Xi noting the resumption of border crossings and exchanges frozen during the COVID-19 pandemic as an opportunity to expand people-to-people exchanges. Air China resumed flights between Beijing and Pyongyang in March, and both leaders expressed a desire to capitalise on restored links. The visit comes at a time when North Korea's economy, bolstered by growing trade and military ties with Russia, could boost Kim's confidence in negotiations.

Pyongyang recently unveiled plans for a 10,000-ton naval destroyer and reaffirmed its nuclear status, with the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute estimating the North has a nuclear arsenal of about 60 warheads, up from 50 a year ago, and is stepping up fissile material output. Analysts viewed the summit as a reminder that Beijing still sees Pyongyang as a strategic asset, sharing with North Korea, Russia, and Iran an interest in blunting US power and straining its alliances.

John Delury, a senior fellow of the Asia Society, noted that Xi's visit was about keeping tradition alive in very different conditions than his last trip. Craig Singleton, a senior China fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, echoed that the Xi-Kim summit reinforces the strategic alignment against American influence.

The sustainability of improved North Korea-Russia and increasing North Korea-China relations may influence how long Kim can continue to ignore Washington and Seoul, according to Sydney Seiler of the Center for Strategic and International Studies. Flags of both countries lined Pyongyang's main avenues, and Xi hosted Kim and Russian President Vladimir Putin at a massive military parade in Beijing last year.

The visit underscores China's role as a key diplomatic and economic partner for North Korea, even as Pyongyang advances its military capabilities. Xi's reaffirmation of support signals that Beijing remains committed to a stable, albeit isolated, ally on its border, despite international concerns over North Korea's weapons programs





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