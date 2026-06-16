Xi Jinping and Myanmar's Min Aung Hlaing Forge Closer Ties in Strategic Talks

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Myanmar leader Min Aung Hlaing held talks in Beijing, witnessed cooperation document signings, and reaffirmed a partnership centered on Belt and Road projects and mutual political support amid Myanmar's ongoing crisis.

Chinese President Xi Jinping hosted Myanmar leader Min Aung Hlaing for high-level talks in Beijing on Tuesday, marking a significant step in deepening bilateral relations between the neighboring countries.

The visit, which began with a state welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People, represents Min Aung Hlaing's first official trip to China since the military takeover in Myanmar in February 2021. The two leaders witnessed the signing of cooperation documents, underscoring the strategic partnership between Beijing and the Myanmar military government. The discussions likely focused on economic collaboration, regional security, and China's continued support for the junta amid international isolation.

China has long been a key foreign ally for Myanmar's military, providing diplomatic cover and substantial investment under the Belt and Road Initiative. Major projects include a crucial oil and gas pipeline that crosses Myanmar, linking the Indian Ocean to China's southwestern provinces, as well as planned infrastructure like a deep-sea port. These developments are central to China's strategy to secure energy routes and expand its economic influence in Southeast Asia.

For Myanmar's ruling junta, Chinese backing offers both economic lifelines and political legitimacy, reducing reliance on Western nations that have imposed sanctions. Min Aung Hlaing's meeting with Xi Jinping, their second in less than a year following an encounter at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in 2025, signals a strengthening of ties.

Analysts interpret the frequent engagements as China's effort to solidify its position in Myanmar and enhance the international standing of the junta, which faces widespread condemnation for human rights abuses and the suppression of democracy. The visit also comes at a time when Myanmar's civil war intensifies, with resistance forces challenging military control.

By aligning closely with Beijing, the junta hopes to secure military and economic assistance to sustain its rule, while China seeks to protect its investments and maintain regional stability according to its own strategic interests





ChannelNewsAsia / 🏆 6. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Myanmar China Xi Jinping Min Aung Hlaing Belt And Road Initiative

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

US and India Progress Toward Bilateral Trade Deal Ahead of G7 SummitUS Trade Representative Jamieson Greer will visit India after the G7 summit to continue trade negotiations, with officials indicating a deal is possible though not expected at the summit itself. The talks occur alongside broader strategic discussions between Trump and Modi, including security concerns over US naval blockades in the Strait of Hormuz that have impacted Indian shipping.

Read more »

Escalating Middle East Conflict: US-Iran Negotiations and Regional Military TensionsIntensified fighting between Israel and Hezbollah coincides with high-stakes US-Iran nuclear talks, as Tehran warns of a strong response and blockades the Strait of Hormuz, while domestic opposition in Iran challenges the diplomatic process.

Read more »

Myanmar's former junta chief kicks off visit to China as civilian presidentBEIJING — Myanmar's Min Aung Hlaing arrived in Beijing on Monday (June 15) for a five-day visit at the invitation of Chinese leader Xi Jinping, China's state media reported, marking his first trip to the world's second-largest economy since being elected president.

Read more »