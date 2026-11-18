Chinese President Xi Jinping personally welcomes Donald Trump at Shenzhen Baoan Airport, marking a diplomatic first and setting the stage for pivotal US-China talks amid global geopolitical tensions.

Chinese President Xi Jinping personally greeted US President Donald Trump on the tarmac at Shenzhen Baoan International Airport on Wednesday, November 18. This event marks the first time a Chinese president has personally welcomed a visiting foreign leader upon their arrival in China. The unprecedented gesture set a formal and high-profile tone for the APEC Summit taking place in the southern Chinese city.

Historic Tarmac Welcome Signals Diplomatic Shift

After descending from Air Force One, US President Donald Trump saluted while standing alongside Chinese President Xi Jinping on a red carpet. The scene was lined with attendees waving colorful pom-poms and holding Chinese and American national flags. The two leaders subsequently shook hands, highlighting the ceremonial importance of this specific diplomatic engagement.

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The personal greeting at the airport is a significant break from standard protocol. It indicates a deliberate effort by Chinese leadership to emphasize the importance of the bilateral relationship. This visual display of hospitality contrasts with previous diplomatic interactions and aims to project an image of strong leadership and open communication between the world's two largest economies.

Global Powers Discuss Post-War Order and Influence

The meeting has drawn immediate comparisons to the 1945 Yalta Conference. That historic event involved the US, Britain, and the Soviet Union, and it formalized spheres of influence while setting the stage for the post-World War II global order. The Yalta Conference is often cited as shorthand for great-power deals that were imposed on smaller countries without their consent.

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These comparisons have unnerved leaders of smaller economies, particularly those in Europe and Asia. There is growing concern among these nations that the world's greatest military powers might disregard their interests in favor of bilateral agreements. The fear is that major power dynamics could override the multilateral frameworks that smaller nations rely on for security and economic stability.

Russia and China Signal Unity Against Western Sanctions

Complicating the geopolitical landscape, Chinese and Russian news agencies reported that Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin met for talks around noon on Wednesday. This was the fifth time the two leaders have met this year, including one instance by video link. Their meeting underscores the strengthening strategic partnership between Beijing and Moscow despite international isolation.

Vladimir Putin, who has been shunned by the West since launching Europe's worst conflict since World War II in 2022, addressed the APEC gathering on Wednesday. He stated that he expected the trilateral summit with Xi Jinping and Donald Trump to be highly useful. His comments reflect a desire to maintain diplomatic channels even amid ongoing conflict and severe international sanctions.

Putin argued that Western sanctions imposed on Russia since the 2022 invasion of Ukraine had failed. He claimed they were not capable of fully stopping economic growth or destroying the economies of the competition. He emphasized that at a time when military-political risks are on the rise, unity and dialogue are desperately needed rather than division and ultimatums.

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China Announces Deep-Seated Economic Reforms

Addressing the broader APEC gathering, Chinese President Xi Jinping outlined new economic strategies for the nation. He stated that China will conduct deep-seated reforms starting by lowering tariffs and expanding access to its markets. Xi also emphasized the need to explore new regulations and management standards to integrate more fully with global trade systems.

These announcements come as Donald Trump prepares to engage in critical discussions regarding trade and security. The US President's arrival in Shenzhen coincides with a period of heightened trade tensions and regulatory scrutiny. Xi's speech aims to position China as a proactive participant in global economic governance while defending its sovereign right to determine its internal policies.

Implications for Global Trade and Security

The outcome of these talks will likely have profound implications for global supply chains and military posturing in the Indo-Pacific. Smaller economies are watching closely to see if the major powers will respect their sovereignty or prioritize their own strategic interests. The diplomatic choreography at the airport suggests that both Xi Jinping and Donald Trump are aware of the symbolic weight of their interaction.

As the summit proceeds, the focus will remain on whether the stated goals of dialogue and reform can translate into tangible policy changes. The meeting represents a critical juncture for international relations, with stakeholders from Europe to Asia awaiting clarity on the future of great-power cooperation and competition.