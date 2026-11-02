Xi Jinping meets Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tariq in Beijing, urges Middle East avoid great-power rivalry

Chinese President Xi Jinping told Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tariq that the Middle East and Gulf region should not become a battleground for great-power rivalry, as the two countries signed a joint statement calling for safe navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tariq met in Beijing on Monday (Nov 2) and called for the Middle East and Gulf region to avoid becoming a battleground for great-power rivalry.

Xi told the Omani leader that China is willing to work with Arab nations to achieve lasting peace. The two leaders also oversaw the signing of a 20-point joint statement. In that statement, both sides agreed that normal and safe navigation should resume in the Strait of Hormuz. They also called for the US and Iran to pursue peaceful options, return to the agreement struck in June aimed at ending the conflict and restart dialogue.

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Xi Calls For Peace In Gulf Region

Xi told Sultan Haitham bin Tariq al-Said that the world is undergoing profound changes unseen in a century. He said the Middle East Gulf region should not become an arena for great-power rivalry and geopolitical conflict. Peace and stability in the region require joint nurturing and protection by all parties, Xi said, according to China's Foreign Ministry. China has consistently been committed to stopping the war, he added.

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Xi said China hopes to contribute wisdom and solutions to resolving the region's security dilemmas. China is willing to strengthen communication and coordination with Arab countries, including the Gulf Cooperation Council states, to work together toward restoring peace and achieving lasting stability and security. Separately, China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Monday that all parties in the Middle East conflict should focus on political solutions rather than resorting to arms again.

He made the remarks in a meeting with an Iranian national security official in Beijing. Dialogue and negotiation are the way to resolve Middle East conflicts, Wang told Ali Bagheri Kani, the deputy secretary of the Iran Supreme National Security Council, according to Chinese state news agency Xinhua. Wang also said China supports Iran in safeguarding its sovereignty and security.

China Sends Envoy To Iran Oman

China, which is pressing for a bigger diplomatic role in the Middle East, also announced that its special envoy to the Middle East would visit Iran, Oman and Saudi Arabia this month. Last week, China's Foreign Ministry said the country will soon be dispatching its special envoys to the Middle East to promote engagement and de-escalation.

China has traditionally played a low-key diplomatic role in the Middle East, but has stepped up efforts to try to help end tensions amid the US-Israeli war on Iran. That war has snarled the Strait of Hormuz and driven up global energy and shipping costs. Haitham arrived in Beijing on Sunday for a two-day visit. It is the first by an Omani head of state since the countries established ties in 1978.

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Haitham told Xi his government had deep appreciation for China's positions on key issues concerning the region, Omani state media reported. He said development and stability are inextricably linked. The prosperity of nations requires an environment defined by security, peace, respect for state sovereignty, and adherence to international law, Haitham said. He added that this must be an environment where disputes are resolved through peaceful means.

Oman Seeks Trade Agreement With Beijing

Haitham also said Oman was open to entering into a preferential bilateral trade and investment agreement with China. We are confident that such an agreement would open new avenues for trade and investment, facilitate and enhance commercial and investment exchanges between our two nations, he said. China is Oman's largest trade partner, with tourism and business links boosted by direct flights between Beijing and Muscat since November last year.

Oman, which exports crude oil and energy products to China, has also been looking to further develop its renewable energy supply chains and digital commerce. The Omani leader, who was welcomed on the tarmac in Beijing by People's Bank of China Governor Pan Gongsheng, also emphasised cooperation between investment and financial institutions.