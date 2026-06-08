Xi Jinping Pledges to Upgrade Ties with North Korea, Oppose Hegemony and Militarism in Summit

Chinese President Xi Jinping and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un held a bilateral summit in Beijing, their first meeting in seven years, reaffirming a strong alliance and committing to oppose hegemony and the revival of militarism. The summit, which took place on September 4, 2025, focused on strengthening exchanges in all areas and promoting a fair global order. Xi's comments, published in North Korea's state newspaper, emphasized China's unwavering policy to enhance relations with Pyongyang, while both sides aim to boost cooperation amid regional security shifts and renewed cross-border interactions following the pandemic.

North Korea n leader Kim Jong-un met with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on September 4, 2025. The meeting, which was documented in a photograph released by North Korea 's Korean Central News Agency, marked a significant diplomatic engagement between the two neighboring countries.

The summit focused on reinforcing the longstanding alliance and addressing regional and global security concerns. Xi Jinping emphasized China's consistent policy to enhance relations with North Korea, highlighting the importance of bilateral cooperation in opposing hegemony and the resurgence of militarism. His comments were published in the Rodong Sinmun, North Korea's official newspaper, on June 8, 2025.

Xi stated that the two nations would intensify exchanges across all sectors to strengthen their relationship and contribute to a fair and just international order. He specifically called for opposition to hegemony, authoritarianism, and any efforts to revive militarism that threaten regional stability.

Additionally, Xi pledged to collaborate with North Korea to promote fair and orderly multilateralism and inclusive economic globalization, aiming to build a community of shared human destiny. This visit, Kim Jong-un's first to China in seven years, underscores Beijing's strategic efforts to re-engage Pyongyang and draw it back into China's sphere of influence. The diplomatic outreach occurs amid shifting dynamics in East Asia, including China's own balancing act with Russia.

Last year, Xi hosted Kim and other leaders during a grand military parade in Beijing, where he stood alongside Russian President Vladimir Putin, signaling a show of solidarity among the three nations. Since that parade, North Korea has resumed cross-border movements with China and increased various exchanges, which had been largely suspended during the COVID-19 pandemic. The renewed interactions reflect a warming of ties and a mutual interest in bolstering economic and political cooperation.

Analysts suggest that China's push to deepen bonds with North Korea serves multiple purposes: it secures a friendly buffer state on its border, counters perceived U.S. hegemony in the region, and strengthens its position in global diplomacy. For North Korea, the relationship provides vital economic support and a degree of political cover on the international stage, where it faces sanctions over its nuclear program.

The summit also comes at a time when North Korea has been strengthening its military alliance with Russia, including reported arms transfers. Yet, China appears keen to maintain its influential role in Pyongyang's decisions. The joint commitment to oppose hegemony and militarism, as stated by Xi, aligns with the rhetoric often used by both countries to criticize Western policies and alliances such as the U.S.-Japan-South Korea trilateral partnership.

The emphasis on multilateralism and inclusive globalization contrasts with the increasingly protectionist and competitive approaches seen in other parts of the world. By advocating for a community of shared human destiny, China and North Korea are promoting a vision of international relations that challenges the current U.S.-led order. The summit's timing and content signal a reinforcement of the Sino-North Korean alliance, rooted in historical ties and contemporary strategic interests.

While details of specific agreements or economic deals were not immediately disclosed, the public declarations indicate a mutual desire to deepen cooperation across political, economic, and cultural domains. This includes potential revitalization of cross-border infrastructure projects, trade, and joint development initiatives that could help North Korea's economy while integrating it more closely with China's. The resumption of high-level dialogue after a seven-year gap suggests both sides view the relationship as crucial for their respective national security and regional ambitions.

Moving forward, the alliance is expected to continue evolving as China seeks to expand its global influence and North Korea navigates its own survival and development goals amid ongoing international sanctions and diplomatic isolation. The partnership remains a key element in the complex security architecture of Northeast Asia, with implications for the broader Indo-Pacific region and beyond





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