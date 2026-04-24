Xi Jinping’s Direct Stance on Middle East Conflict Signals China’s Recalculation

Chinese President Xi Jinping’s recent public statements on the Iran war, including a peace proposal and calls for keeping the Strait of Hormuz open, indicate a shift in Beijing’s approach driven by energy risks and a desire for greater diplomatic influence.

Chinese President Xi Jinping ’s increasingly direct engagement with the Middle East conflict, marked by a recent peace proposal and calls for maintaining open passage through the Strait of Hormuz, signals a significant shift in Beijing’s approach.

Initially adopting a stance of relative silence, Xi’s public statements within the past week – his first on the war after eight weeks – reflect growing concerns over energy security and a desire to assert greater diplomatic influence. Analysts suggest this recalculation stems from the conflict’s prolonged duration and the escalating risks to China’s economic interests.

Approximately half of China’s crude oil imports and 30% of its liquefied natural gas transit the Strait of Hormuz, a vital waterway now facing disruptions due to the conflict. Recent incidents, including the blocking of a Chinese bulk carrier and the turning back of a Chinese-owned tanker, underscore these vulnerabilities.

The shift in tone also coincides with preparations for a potential summit between Xi and US President Donald Trump, suggesting Beijing aims to strengthen its negotiating position by demonstrating its commitment to de-escalation. However, experts caution that China’s rhetoric must be accompanied by concrete actions to effectively influence the situation. Simply calling for open passage and good neighborly relations is insufficient without addressing Iran’s aggressive actions and threats to regional security.

Xi Jinping’s peace proposal, presented during a meeting with Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, centers on peaceful coexistence, respect for sovereignty, adherence to international law, and regional cooperation in development and security. He also emphasized the importance of keeping the Strait of Hormuz open for normal passage, recognizing its significance for both regional and global interests.

China advocates for an immediate and comprehensive ceasefire and prioritizes political and diplomatic solutions to the Middle East conflicts. The growing exposure to the conflict is a key driver of China’s more proactive diplomacy. Disruptions to oil and gas supplies could force Chinese refiners to reduce production and deplete reserves, impacting the nation’s economy.

Furthermore, the conflict poses risks to supply chains for Chinese companies and threatens China’s substantial commercial and energy investments in the Gulf region. Experts at institutions like Nanyang Technological University and the S Rajaratnam School of International Studies believe China is reassessing the conflict’s timeline and the potential for increased risks. While China’s diplomatic efforts are welcomed, there is a concern that its rhetoric may outpace its ability or willingness to effectively influence events on the ground.

The situation demands a more robust and action-oriented approach from Beijing to ensure stability and protect its interests in the region. The recent incidents involving Chinese vessels highlight the urgency of the situation and the need for China to actively engage in de-escalation efforts





ChannelNewsAsia / 🏆 6. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

China Xi Jinping Middle East Conflict Iran Strait Of Hormuz Energy Security Diplomacy

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

China denies US-detained ship in Middle East contained 'gift' for IranUS President Donald Trump had said that the Iranian-flagged ship seized by US forces in the Gulf of Oman on Sunday contained "a gift from China", which "wasn't very nice".

Read more »

Middle East Conflict Triggers Historic Oil Supply Disruption; IEA Urges Targeted SupportThe conflict in the Middle East has caused the largest oil supply disruption in history, leading to soaring energy prices. The IEA recommends targeted support for vulnerable households and long-term investments in energy efficiency rather than broad-based price relief.

Read more »

Singapore Reaffirms Neutral Stance Amid US-China Tensions, Warns of Pacific Conflict RisksSingapore's Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan stated the nation will not choose between the US and China, prioritizing its own interests. He also addressed concerns about maritime security and escalating tensions in the Pacific.

Read more »

Global Stocks Fall as Middle East Tensions Fuel Inflation FearsStock markets declined Thursday as concerns over a prolonged Middle East conflict drove up oil prices and dampened investor enthusiasm. The Eurozone showed early signs of economic contraction, while some markets like Seoul and Paris showed resilience.

Read more »

Asian Refining Throughput to Decline Amid Middle East TensionsAsian refining output is expected to decrease significantly in April and May due to reduced crude imports, stemming from the conflict in the Middle East and its impact on oil supply routes. This will lead to lower production of diesel and jet fuel, impacting regional fuel supply and prices.

Read more »

LVMH chief Bernard Arnault warns Middle East war could spiral into ‘global catastrophe’LVMH’s billionaire boss says luxury group’s recovery hinges on the conflict being resolved quickly.

Read more »