Xi Jinping’s Rare Optics Win as Trump and Putin Visit China

Xi Jinping’s visit to Beijing this year was significant because it aligned with the 25th anniversary of the China-Russia Treaty of Good-Neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation. China and Russia further signed 42 cooperation documents in different fields including trade, technology, media and energy, with a particular focus on Russia delivering gas to China via Mongolia. Despite the numerous agreements reported by both countries, several key details remained unaddressed, including the pricing terms for the gas project and the finalisation of a commercial deal.

US President Donald Trump and Russia n President Vladimir Putin ’s back-to-back Beijing visits gave Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping a rare optics win, projecting China as a power both Washington and Moscow have reasons to engage.

The symbolism ran deeper still: This year marks 30 years since Beijing and Moscow established their strategic partnership. The two sides also signed a raft of cooperation documents, with Russian state media Sputnik putting the number at 42. Key details such as pricing yet to be settled, the project still appeared short of a finalised commercial deal. The US side focused more on concrete deliverables.

Trump touted trade and business outcomes, while US officials said both leaders agreed the Strait of Hormuz should remain open and that Iran should not acquire nuclear weapons





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