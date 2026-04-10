Xi Jinping Seeks Dialogue with All Taiwanese Parties, But Hurdles Remain

Chinese President Xi Jinping expressed interest in working with all Taiwanese political parties to advance cross-strait relations during a meeting with KMT leader Cheng Li-wun. Analysts note this as an attempt to widen Beijing's outreach, though significant obstacles remain.

During a meeting on Friday, April 10th, Chinese President Xi Jinping expressed his desire to collaborate with all political parties in Taiwan to foster improved relations across the Taiwan Strait. This statement, made during a meeting with Cheng Li-wun, the chairperson of Taiwan 's Kuomintang (KMT), signifies Beijing's attempt to broaden its engagement with the island, according to analysts. However, they also highlight the significant obstacles that remain.

Observers note that this offer is constrained by Beijing's established conditions, including the rejection of Taiwanese independence and adherence to the “1992 Consensus.” This consensus, which the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has long rejected, acknowledges there is “one China” while allowing for varied interpretations. The recent outreach is occurring simultaneously with continuous military pressure from China on Taiwan, which diminishes the chances of a breakthrough in cross-strait relations. The KMT, Taiwan's largest opposition party, and the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) have a history of dialogue, but the current political climate presents numerous complexities.\The meeting between Xi Jinping and Cheng Li-wun is considered a significant event. The last time a KMT chair visited mainland China was in 2016, a period marked by strained relations between Beijing and Taipei following the election of Tsai Ing-wen of the DPP as president. Xi Jinping's willingness to engage with all political factions in Taiwan, provided they accept the foundation of the 1992 Consensus and oppose Taiwanese independence, signals a strategic effort to influence the political landscape. He emphasized the unity between Taiwanese and Chinese people, highlighting that both sides of the strait belong to “one China.” Cheng Li-wun echoed this sentiment, pledging to seek reconciliation with China and framing cross-strait engagement as a collective responsibility that transcends party affiliations. She urged all Taiwanese political parties to prioritize peace, setting aside differences and working together. Cheng also noted Xi Jinping's “significant goodwill” and expressed the hope for the Taiwan Strait to become a model for peaceful conflict resolution globally. Beijing’s stance maintains that Taiwan is a renegade province that must eventually reunify with the mainland, and it has not ruled out the possibility of using force to achieve this goal, making any progress delicate and challenging.\Analysts emphasize that Beijing's openness to dialogue extends beyond the KMT, but within its predefined political framework. James Chen, an assistant professor of diplomacy at Tamkang University, indicated that Xi Jinping is willing to welcome any Taiwanese leader to Beijing if they accept the political basis for discussion. However, the practical implications of such willingness are limited, as noted by Chong Ja Ian, an associate professor from the National University of Singapore. He pointed out the DPP's stance of being open to engagement with the CCP without preconditions, a position that the CCP is unlikely to accept. Furthermore, domestic political dynamics in Taiwan also influence the prospects of any major shifts in cross-strait policies. According to opinion polls, the KMT's initiatives on cross-strait engagement have not always garnered significant public support, making it unlikely for the DPP to alter its approach. The conflicting preconditions and political realities currently present significant obstacles to improved relations between China and Taiwan, despite Beijing's attempts to broaden its outreach and engage with all political factions on the island





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