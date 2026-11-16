Xi, Trump and Putin to Hold First Trilateral Summit in Shenzhen on November 19

China confirmed that Xi Jinping, Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin will hold their first trilateral summit on November 19 in Shenzhen, on the sidelines of the APEC summit, with nuclear disarmament and Iran on the agenda but Ukraine not expected to be discussed.

China confirmed that President Xi Jinping and his US and Russian counterparts Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin will hold their first trilateral summit on Thursday, November 19, in Shenzhen.

The meeting will take place on the sidelines of the APEC summit in the southern Chinese city. The foreign ministry issued a brief statement on Monday announcing the historic gathering. The statement said: On Nov 19, Chinese President Xi Jinping will hold a China-Russia-US heads of state meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump in Shenzhen. The ministry gave no further details, including about what the topics of the historic meeting would be.

Also read China and US Hold First Trade Council Meeting Before Trump-Xi APEC Summit in Shenzhen

First Trilateral Summit Involves Global Powers

This is the first trilateral summit involving the leaders of the three major global powers. US officials said Trump wants to talk about reducing nuclear arsenals and is also set to bring up his war in Iran.

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However, he is not expected to discuss Russia's war in Ukraine. The agenda remains otherwise undisclosed, leaving room for speculation about potential outcomes. German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said that in a recent meeting, Xi showed irritation when the idea of the trilateral talks covering Ukraine came up. He explicitly pointed out that this is a European conflict, in which the Europeans must also be at the table, Steinmeier told the German broadcaster ARD.

This position underscores China's stance that regional disputes involving European sovereignty should be resolved primarily by European actors. On nuclear disarmament, China has long insisted that the United States and Russia reduce their own giant nuclear arsenals before it agrees to talks on its own stockpile. This condition has historically complicated multilateral nuclear negotiations, as it places the onus for initial reductions on the two nations with the largest existing weapons.

Shenzhen Venue Highlights Economic Significance

The summit may bring these differing views to the forefront. A new pop art painting dubbed Shenzhen 26 by Russian artist Alexey Sergienko, depicting Trump, Putin and Xi and dedicated to the upcoming APEC summit in Shenzhen, was unveiled in Saint Petersburg, Russia, on November 12, 2026. The artwork highlights international interest in the meeting. The choice of Shenzhen as the venue highlights the economic and technological significance of the region.

The timing suggests urgent matters on the global political agenda require direct attention from these three leaders. Stakeholders worldwide are monitoring the situation closely. The interactions between Xi Jinping, Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin could set the tone for future diplomatic engagements. The absence of a detailed agenda leaves room for interpretation, but the mere occurrence of such a trilateral meeting signals a willingness to engage directly among the three powers.

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As the November 19 date approaches, the focus will remain on whether the summit yields concrete agreements or merely serves as a platform for stating positions. The outcome of this historic gathering in Shenzhen will likely have lasting implications for global governance and multilateral cooperation in the years to come.