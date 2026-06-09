Xi Jinping Visits North Korea, Vows to Deepen Bilateral ties Amid Omission of Nuclear Issues

Chinese President Xi Jinping's state visit to North Korea resulted in agreements to expand political, economic, and cultural cooperation. The summit featured reaffirmation of the One China principle and celebratory performances but did not address Pyongyang's nuclear program or relations with the United States.

Chinese President Xi Jinping embarked on his first state visit to North Korea in seven years, traveling to Pyongyang for a summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un .

The meeting, which took place on Monday, June 8, 2026, was framed as an opportunity to significantly advance bilateral relations between the two allied nations. According to North Korea's state news agency KCNA, the two leaders agreed to expand cooperation across political, economic, and cultural domains.

A key moment in the diplomatic overture involved Kim Jong Un reiterating North Korea's unwavering support for the One China principle, a stance highly valued by Beijing which asserts that both sides of the Taiwan Strait constitute a single China. This reaffirmation was presented as a steadfast commitment regardless of shifts in the international environment. The visit was marked by elaborate ceremonies designed to showcase the intimacy of the bilateral friendship.

President Xi and First Lady Peng Liyuan joined Kim Jong Un and his wife, Ri Sol Ju, for a performance at the Pyongyang Indoor Stadium. The event, attended by high-ranking North Korean officials and citizens, featured Chinese and North Korean songs that highlighted the close ties between the two countries. The program was described by KCNA as celebrating the enduring value and closeness of DPRK-China friendship.

Later, Kim hosted a banquet for the Chinese delegation where Xi expressed pleasure in sharing friendship with Kim and thanked officials for their enthusiastic welcome. Xi characterized the timing of the visit, coinciding with the 65th anniversary of the bilateral treaty on friendship, cooperation and mutual assistance, as signifying that China-North Korea relations have reached a new historical starting point.

China's state media Xinhua echoed this sentiment, with Xi vowing that Beijing would not swerve from its commitment to safeguarding the common interests of the two nations. While the public statements centered on friendship and treaty solidarity, the conspicuous absence of any mention of North Korea's nuclear weapons program or relations with the United States in North Korean coverage was notable.

This omission aligns with a pattern where such sensitive topics are often kept out of joint declarations during high-level visits to Pyongyang. Analysts interpreted the trip's primary focus as practical cooperation on trade and tourism, given China's position as North Korea's largest trading partner.

Professor Leif-Eric Easley of Ewha Womans University in Seoul suggested that while coordination before any potential future meeting between Kim and former U.S. President Donald Trump was likely, Xi's visit would not serve as a direct catalyst for U.S.-North Korea talks. The itinerary was expected to include a symbolic stop at the Sino-Korean Friendship Tower, honoring Chinese soldiers from the Korean War.

Xi departed Pyongyang on Tuesday afternoon following a likely farewell ceremony and honor guard at the airport, concluding a carefully stage-managed visit that reinforced the diplomatic bond between Pyongyang and Beijing





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