Chinese President Xi Jinping and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi shook hands at the APEC summit in Shenzhen on Nov 18, marking their first official interaction since diplomatic tensions rose over Taiwan comments.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi engaged in their first official interaction since late 2025 during a welcome banquet for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Shenzhen on Nov 18. This brief diplomatic engagement occurred amid heightened tensions between Beijing and Tokyo, which have escalated following Sanae Takaichi's public statements regarding Taiwan.

The Handshake at the APEC Banquet

Xi Jinping shook hands with Sanae Takaichi after she arrived at the welcome banquet hosted by the Chinese President and his wife, Peng Liyuan. Following the handshake with the Chinese leader, Takaichi exchanged a few words with Xi Jinping and then proceeded to shake hands with Peng Liyuan. This sequence of greetings served as the primary point of contact between the two heads of government during the event.

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The seating arrangement at the banquet reflected the complex geopolitical landscape, with Russian President Vladimir Putin standing to the left of Xi Jinping and Peng Liyuan, while US President Donald Trump was positioned immediately to their right. Sanae Takaichi was seated several places from the center in the back row, far from the core group of leaders. This physical distance highlighted the nuanced positioning of Japan within the summit's hierarchy.

Xi Jinping also greeted other attending leaders and posed for a group photograph with the assembly of亚太经济合作 members. The event provided a rare public visual of the leaders from major global powers interacting simultaneously, despite the underlying diplomatic frictions that characterize current international relations in the region.

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Diplomatic Preparations and Airport Protocol

Before the banquet, Japanese officials had sought explicit reassurances from China that Xi Jinping would treat Sanae Takaichi with the same protocol as other world leaders and would not attempt a diplomatic snub. Bloomberg News reported these diplomatic maneuvers in November, indicating the high stakes attached to the summit's opening ceremonies for Tokyo.

However, the initial reception at Shenzhen airport suggested a more restrained approach from Chinese authorities. Sanae Takaichi was received by a former Chinese Foreign Ministry official rather than a current high-ranking government figure. This deviation from standard protocol for a sitting Prime Minister was noted by Japanese diplomatic teams as a significant signal.

The welcoming ceremony at the airport was notably smaller in scale and attendance compared to the reception given to South Korean President Lee Jae Myung, who arrived earlier in the same day. This contrast in treatment underscored the specific diplomatic cooling in relations between Beijing and Tokyo at this juncture.

Origins of the Bilateral Tension

The deterioration of relations began late in 2025 after Sanae Takaichi stated publicly that a Chinese attack on Taiwan could constitute a situation threatening Japan's survival. While this perspective has long been held by policymakers in Tokyo, previous Japanese prime ministers had avoided making such explicit public declarations to prevent destabilizing ties with Beijing.

China, which claims democratically governed Taiwan as part of its sovereign territory, reacted angrily to these remarks and demanded a formal retraction from the Japanese government. Sanae Takaichi has refused to retract her statements, maintaining that Japan's security perspective must be clearly articulated in the face of regional instability.

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In response to the diplomatic standoff, China has imposed a series of political and economic measures against Japan. These measures include restrictions on rare-earth exports, which are critical materials for Japan's automotive and technology industries. Additionally, Chinese officials have accused Sanae Takaichi of promoting neo-militarism as she seeks to increase investment in Japan's defense sector.

Ongoing Engagement and Future Steps

Despite the broader diplomatic chill, Japan has insisted that the door to communication remains open with China. There has been minimal high-level interaction between Tokyo and Beijing in the past year, making the interaction at the APEC summit a notable, albeit limited, diplomatic contact.

On Nov 18, Sanae Takaichi also greeted Chinese Minister of Agriculture and Rural Affairs Zhang Zhu before sitting down for an Association of South-east Asian Nations meeting involving China, Japan, and South Korea. This engagement suggests that working-level diplomacy continues even as high-level political relations remain strained.

The handshake at the banquet was described by Japanese Foreign Ministry press secretary Toshihiro Kitamura as normal protocol during a subsequent meeting with journalists. This characterization attempts to downplay the significance of the brief interaction while acknowledging that diplomatic channels are still functioning at a basic level.

As the APEC summit progresses, all eyes remain on how these bilateral tensions will influence broader regional economic and security discussions. The outcome of these talks may determine whether further economic measures are implemented or if diplomatic efforts succeed in stabilizing relations between the two Asian powers in the coming months.