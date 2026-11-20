Chinese President Xi Jinping hosted the APEC summit in Shenzhen and convened the first formal trilateral meeting with US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, reinforcing China's image as a central player in global diplomacy.

Chinese President Xi Jinping hosted the annual Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Shenzhen on Nov 18 and 19, where he welcomed leaders of 21 nations representing some of the world's largest economies, accounting for about 60 per cent of global economic activity.

The summit culminated in an unprecedented trilateral meeting between Xi, US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Nov 19 at the Kylin Villa in Shenzhen, Guangdong Province. The image of the three leaders seated at an enormous round table with Xi at the centre, Trump to his left and Putin to his right will become part of diplomatic history. The meeting produced no major breakthroughs, but it highlighted China's superpower status.

Also read Trump, Xi and Putin Hold First Trilateral Summit in Shenzhen at APEC

Xi Urges Harmony Between Major Powers

Before the closed-door discussions, Xi said, History tells us that when major powers live in harmony, the world is at peace, and when they engage in confrontation the world is thrown into turmoil. He added, Our three countries should set an example by working together to address global challenges, jointly safeguard world peace and stability and make greater contributions to human progress.

Xi also reminded the leaders of how the three countries fought together in World War II, saying, History is the best textbook. We must remember history, learn from it and work together to shape the future. The trilateral meeting resulted in a joint declaration that was light on commitments and did not tackle major issues in a substantive way.

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For most, the image was a suggestion that the world increasingly revolves around Beijing's power and preferences, wrote Rush Doshi, director of the China Strategy Initiative at the Council on Foreign Relations. And for US allies in particular, it was unsettling because it suggested that Washington will prioritize engagement with the other great powers over that with its own partners.

Xi Brings Trump And Putin To Table

Yaqi Li, a Chinese foreign policy researcher at the ISEAS - Yusof Ishak Institute, said, Xi's clearest diplomatic gain in Shenzhen was bringing Trump and Putin to the same table. Xi and Trump held their third meeting this year, highlighting the personal rapport they have built that both men said was important to the bilateral relationship between their nations. China's government highlighted the constructive strategic stability of the relationship while Xi commended the US president for his role.

There were no announcements about existing trade issues between the countries such as US complaints that China has not fulfilled its commitment to buy from US farmers and export more rare earth materials. Nor were there announcements about the Board of Trade and the expected framework to allow trade in nonsensitive goods worth US$30 billion (S$38.6 billion) on each side.

Limited Trade Progress But AI Gains

It was unclear if officials taking part in a diplomatic channel to discuss artificial intelligence issues met in Shenzhen, said Wendy Cutler, senior vice president at the Asia Society Policy Institute. However, AI seems to be the one area where some progress has been made, with China affirming its concerns about safety and security and welcoming bilateral work, Cutler said.

Whether the personal rapport between Xi and Trump can persist will be tested soon, according to Craig Singleton, senior fellow and senior director of the China Program at the Foundation for Defence of Democracies. Xi treated Trump with respect in Shenzhen. He will test his resolve in Miami next month, when the bill for Beijing's trade commitments comes due, Singleton said in an email.

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Hoo Tiang Boon, a professor of Chinese foreign policy at Nanyang Technological University, said, They're using this opportunity … to highlight that China is a great power, and they're in a different status relative to other countries. The APEC summit also served as a platform for China to showcase its diplomatic influence and technological ambitions. An unprecedented meeting between the presidents of the US, China and Russia stole the spotlight at APEC in Shenzhen.

Expert Analysis Of Diplomatic Signals

Beyond the handshakes and red carpets, questions remain about what China actually achieved. On the CNA Correspondent podcast, Olivia Siong sat down with correspondents Tan Si Hui and Deborah Wong to share behind-the-scenes stories, unpack the diplomatic signals and examine what comes next. The discussions also touched on other regional issues, such as how K-pop and anime are helping revive struggling towns in Japan and South Korea, and the impact of US midterm elections on Asia.

In the lead-up to the summit, China positioned itself as a force for global stability and a go-to talking point in recent years. The meeting with Trump and Putin was seen as emblematic of China's superpower status. The joint declaration did not address major issues substantively, but the optics reinforced Xi's image as a central player in global diplomacy. As host, Xi welcomed leaders of 21 nations, representing economies that account for about 60 per cent of global economic activity.

The trilateral gathering was the first formal meeting of the three biggest nuclear powers: the US, Russia and China. The event underscored China's role in shaping global discussions, even as concrete outcomes remained limited. Looking ahead, the personal rapport between Xi and Trump will be tested in Miami next month when trade commitments come due.

The lack of progress on trade issues, including the US$30 billion framework for nonsensitive goods and China's commitments to buy from US farmers and export rare earth materials, remains a point of contention. The AI dialogue, however, appears to be a rare area of progress, with China affirming its concerns about safety and security and welcoming bilateral work.

As the summit concluded, the image of the three leaders at the round table in Shenzhen will be remembered as a symbol of China's growing influence on the world stage.