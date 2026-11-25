Xiamen Airlines commits to purchasing 50 Boeing 737 MAX 8 jets worth US$7.4 billion, marking a significant move in the China aviation market as deliveries are set for 2031 to 2034.

China Southern Airlines announced that its subsidiary Xiamen Airlines has agreed to purchase 50 Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft on November 24. The transaction is valued at a list price of approximately US$7.4 billion, which converts to roughly S$9.5 billion. This agreement represents the largest airplane deal for the US manufacturer in China in nearly ten years, signaling a potential thaw in relations within the aviation sector.

First Step in China's 200-Jet Commitment

This order may represent the first concrete conversion of a pledge made after US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping met in Beijing in May. Analysts at Jefferies noted in a research report that this agreement could be the initial firm step toward fulfilling China's broader commitment to purchase 200 airplanes from US manufacturers. However, the exact status of this order within the total 200-airplane pledge remains unclear, as no specific orders have been publicly announced as part of that broader commitment by Chinese authorities.

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Breaking a Decade-Long Trade Standoff

Boeing had been largely excluded from new orders in the world's second-largest aviation market since 2017. This exclusion was primarily due to escalating trade tensions between Beijing and Washington. Despite the lack of new sales, Boeing has continued to deliver planes from older orders that were placed prior to the diplomatic cooling. The current deal marks a significant departure from this long-standing stagnation, offering the US planemaker a crucial opportunity to re-enter the Chinese market after years of limited engagement.

Strategic Fleet Expansion for Xiamen Airlines

The aircraft are scheduled to be delivered in batches between the years 2031 and 2034. China Southern stated that this acquisition is designed to help Xiamen Airlines seize operational opportunities arising from its relocation to the new Xiamen Xiang'an International Airport. The deal also aims to support the construction of a major aviation hub in Fujian province. Additionally, the airline intends to use these new jets to optimize its fleet structure, ensuring greater efficiency and capacity for future growth in the region.

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Historical Context and Future Market Demand

Xiamen Airlines has a long-standing relationship with the manufacturer, having historically operated an all-Boeing fleet for nearly four decades. This loyalty ended in early 2023 when the carrier took delivery of its first Airbus A321neo under an operating lease, diversifying its fleet mix. The new 50-jet order will bolster the carrier's reliance on Boeing technology while maintaining its broader strategy. Looking ahead, both Boeing and Airbus forecast that China will require approximately 9,000 new jets by 2045 to meet rising demand, more than any other region globally.

Regulatory and Shareholder Approvals Required

The agreement remains subject to approval from Xiamen Airlines shareholders and relevant Chinese government authorities. Until these final regulatory and internal consents are secured, the deal is not considered fully executed. If approved, the acquisition will not only strengthen Xiamen Airlines but also serve as a vital indicator of the broader health of US-China commercial relations in the high-stakes aerospace industry.