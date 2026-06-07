Yacht Engulfed in Flames at Sentosa Cove Marina

A fire broke out on a yacht at One15 Marina Club in Sentosa Cove on Sunday morning, June 7. The blaze produced thick black smoke and prompted a response from SCDF and police. Several nearby yachts were towed away to safety as a precaution. No injuries have been reported, and the cause is under investigation.

A fire broke out on a luxury yacht berthed at Sentosa Cove on Sunday morning, June 7, sending thick plumes of black smoke into the sky and prompting a swift response from emergency services.

The blaze was first spotted at approximately 8.45 a.m. by an eyewitness who had set out on a jet ski for a fishing trip earlier that morning. The eyewitness, who goes by the handle Dontellufishing on TikTok, was livestreaming his excursion when he noticed flames engulfing a vessel at One15 Marina Club, a prestigious marina known for housing some of Singapore's most opulent yachts.

He immediately turned back to investigate and found that the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) and police had already arrived at the scene. The eyewitness recounted that he approached an officer to inquire about the potential spread of the fire, given the close proximity of other yachts. The officer reportedly warned that it was possible for the flames to spread due to the highly flammable materials commonly found on yachts, such as wooden furnishings and fibreglass.

As a precaution, the eyewitness was advised to move further away from the danger zone. In his livestream, he explained that several nearby yachts were quickly towed away to safety, but he himself could not return to shore because the fire was blocking his path. The sight of the burning yacht, with flames leaping high and dark smoke spiraling upward, drew attention from residents and visitors alike, with many sharing videos and photos on social media platforms.

The incident has raised concerns about fire safety measures at marinas, especially given the close berthing of vessels and the combustible nature of yacht interiors. At the time of reporting, it remained unclear whether there were any injuries or if the yacht was occupied when the fire started. SCDF deployed multiple fire engines and marine firefighting assets to contain the blaze, working to prevent it from spreading to other boats and the nearby infrastructure.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, and authorities have urged anyone with information to come forward. This event serves as a stark reminder of the potential hazards in maritime leisure facilities, where a single ignition can quickly escalate due to the proximity of fuel and other flammable materials. The marina, which offers a luxurious lifestyle with high-end dining and shopping, has not commented on the incident.

The firefighting operation continued for several hours, and by late morning, the fire was largely under control. The damaged yacht, which is believed to be a high-value vessel, was partially sunk at its berth, and salvage operations are expected to commence once the area is deemed safe. The eyewitness expressed relief that no one appeared to be harmed but lamented the loss of the beautiful yacht.

He also highlighted the importance of having robust fire suppression systems on board and urged boat owners to regularly check electrical wiring and fuel lines. The incident has once again brought attention to the need for stringent safety protocols in Singapore's boating community





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