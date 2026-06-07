Yacht Engulfed in Flames at Sentosa Cove, SCDF Conducts Marine Firefighting Operation

A yacht berthed at One15 Marina Club in Sentosa Cove caught fire on June 7 morning, prompting a swift response from the Singapore Civil Defence Force. Thick smoke was visible across the area, and marine firefighting resources were deployed as the vessel drifted from its berth.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force ( SCDF ) responded to a fire aboard a yacht at 11 Cove Drive, Sentosa Cove , on the morning of June 7.

Authorities were alerted at approximately 8:10 am and arrived within seven minutes. Firefighting efforts began immediately from a land-based pontoon using a water jet. As the fire intensified, the yacht drifted from its berth, prompting the deployment of an SCDF Marine Vessel to assist in the operation. Thick smoke was visible from the Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE) and surrounding areas.

Eyewitnesses reported that multiple nearby yachts were towed away to prevent the fire from spreading. One witness, Dontellufishing, who was on a jet ski nearby, described the scene and noted that officers warned the fire could become more dangerous due to flammable materials such as wooden furnishings and fiberglass on other vessels. The incident remains under investigation, and there have been no official reports of injuries so far.

Marine firefighting operations continued for several hours before the blaze was brought under control. The cause of the fire is currently unknown and will be determined by authorities





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SCDF Yacht Fire Sentosa Cove One15 Marina Marine Firefighting Singapore

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