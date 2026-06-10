Yakult Singapore Replaces Orange Flavor with Peach After 46 Years, Sparking Online Debate

Yakult Singapore announces it will phase out its orange flavor from July 2026, replacing it with peach, the first major flavor change since 1979. The decision has divided fans online.

Yakult Singapore has announced a significant change to its flavor lineup, effective July 2026. The orange flavor, which has been a staple for over 46 years since the brand's introduction to Singapore in 1979, will be phased out and replaced with peach.

This marks the first major flavor alteration since the Japanese probiotic milk beverage company entered the local market. The original flavors launched alongside the classic version included orange, grape, and apple. In an interview with The Straits Times, Yakult Singapore's managing director Masaaki Sunami explained that customers have long requested more flavor options, with peach being among the most frequently requested.

He acknowledged that some consumers may miss the orange flavor but expressed confidence that peach, which has seen success in other countries, would serve as a strong alternative. The transition will occur gradually; fans of orange can continue to enjoy it until production ceases at the end of June 2026, after which peach will officially take its place on shelves. The announcement has sparked a heated debate online, particularly on Reddit and Instagram.

Some fans expressed dismay, with one Reddit user lamenting, 'My disappointment is immeasurable and my day is ruined.

' Another vowed to defend orange until the end, even comparing the grape flavor unfavorably to Pei Pa Koa cough syrup. On Instagram, comments flooded Yakult Singapore's page, with one user pleading, 'Don't take away orange yakult.

' However, not all reactions were negative. Some welcomed the change, with one commenter noting the artificial taste of the orange flavor and expressing gladness at its replacement. Another user shared a nostalgic family memory involving the apple flavor, describing how it was always a race among siblings to get the apple first, leaving the orange as the last one standing in the fridge.

This sentiment of orange being the least preferred was echoed by others who saw it as a common fate. A lighter comment read: 'As long as they don't touch apple, we can all stay peachy, pun intended.

' Another simply stated, 'Can replace any flavours, just don't touch Apple and Grape. ' For those unfamiliar with Yakult, it is a popular Japanese probiotic drink made from cultured milk containing the beneficial bacterial strain Lacticaseibacillus casei Shirota. Developed in the 1930s by Japanese scientist Dr. Minoru Shirota, the drink was first introduced to Singaporeans in 1979.

From a humble three-container establishment in Hillview Avenue, Yakult Singapore has grown into a multi-million dollar ultra-modern plant at Senoko Avenue, becoming a big part of Singaporeans' lives over the decades. The flavor change signifies a new chapter for the brand, reflecting evolving consumer tastes while maintaining its core health benefits. As the company navigates this transition, it remains to be seen how the local market will ultimately embrace the new peach flavor





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Yakult Singapore Flavor Change Orange Replaced Peach

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