Yakult Singapore to Drop Iconic Orange Probiotic Drink, Introduces Peach Flavor

Yakult Singapore will cease production of its Orange probiotic drink at the end of June, replacing it with a new Peach variant. The move, the first flavour refresh since 1980, has sparked strong nostalgic reactions from longtime fans and raises questions about brand loyalty and consumer memory.

Yakult Singapore announced that its long‑standing Orange probiotic drink will be taken off the shelves at the end of June, making way for a brand‑new Peach flavour.

The decision marks the first overhaul of the company's flavour portfolio in Singapore since the brand's launch in 1980, when the fat‑ and gluten‑free beverage debuted with Orange, Grape, Apple and the original Yakult. Production of the orange variant will cease on 30 June, after which any remaining inventory will be sold on a first‑come, first‑served basis.

The news has provoked a wave of emotional responses online, with many longtime fans proclaiming they will "defend the orange flavour until the very last moment" and vowing to savor the final bottles as a nostalgic farewell. Masaaki Sunami, managing director of Yakult Singapore, explained that the change was driven by a combination of consumer demand and manufacturing constraints.

Over the years, customers have repeatedly asked for new taste options, and Peach emerged as one of the most frequently requested flavours. Sunami noted that the original Yakult remains the top‑selling product, followed by Grape and Apple, but the limited capacity at the local production plant forced the company to choose between keeping Orange or introducing Peach.

"When we evaluated the alternatives, we saw that Yakult Peach performed exceptionally well in other markets and resonated strongly with international consumers," Sunami said. "Based on those results and our outlook for growth, we decided to discontinue Orange and launch Peach instead. We understand that some consumers will miss the orange flavour, especially those who have enjoyed it for decades, but we believe Peach offers a compelling new experience.

" Psychologists and marketing experts cited by the local news agency say the intensity of the reaction goes beyond a simple beverage preference. Food and drink are tightly woven into personal memories, cultural identity and childhood nostalgia; when a familiar product disappears, it can feel like losing a piece of one's own history.

Moreover, the prospect of a product's disappearance often amplifies public attention, turning a routine lineup change into a cultural moment that fuels online debate and media coverage. Yakult Peach is slated to arrive via home‑delivery services on 1 July, with supermarket shelves expected to be stocked by 6 July at an estimated price of S$3.50 per multipack.

Whether the new peach variant can win over the loyal orange enthusiasts remains to be seen, but for now Singaporeans are busy hunting down the last bottles of a drink that has been part of the local market for more than four decades





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Yakult Orange Flavor Discontinuation Peach Flavor Launch Singapore Consumer Reaction Probiotic Beverage

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