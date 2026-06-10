Yakult to replace orange flavour with peach flavour in Singapore

Yakult, a Japanese probiotic drink retailer, will discontinue the orange flavour from its product lineup in Singapore from July this year. The company will replace the orange flavour with a new peach flavour, making it the first time Yakult changes its flavour lineup in Singapore since its launch in 1980. The decision to swap the flavours was made due to production capacity constraints at its Singapore factory.

The orange flavour (middle) will no longer be on the shelves from July this year. If you're a fan of Yakult 's orange flavour , you'll need to stock up before it is gone for good.

Come July, the Japanese probiotic drink retailer will replace the orange flavour with a new peach flavour. This is the first time Yakult is changing its flavour lineup in Singapore since it was launched in 1980. The decision to make this swap came after evaluating different flavour options, Yakult Singapore's managing director Masaaki Sunami told The Straits Times.

Although the orange flavour has built up a loyal following over the years, the company had to choose between the orange or peach flavour due to production capacity constraints at its Singapore factory, he said. Yakult found that the peach flavour had performed very well in other markets and was particularly popular with consumers internationally.

'We understand that some consumers may miss the orange flavour, especially those who have enjoyed it for many years. However, we believe the peach option offers a strong alternative and are encouraged by its success in other countries,' he said. The announcement garnered mixed reactions from netizens, with fans of the orange flavour saying they were sad to see it go and others saying they're looking forward to the new peach flavour.

One comment on Reddit read: 'I didn't like how artificial the orange flavour was. Glad they replaced it.

' A fan of the orange flavour probiotic drink wrote: 'My disappointment is immeasurable and my day is ruined. ' Yakult Peach was launched in China in 2024. It is available as the classic Yakult drink as well as other product variants such as Yakult Plus in Europe, Brazil, and Vietnam. It contains Lacticaseibacillus paracasei Shirota, a unique strain of lactic acid bacteria that was discovered by the brand's founder Minoru Shirota in 1930





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Yakult Probiotic Drink Flavour Lineup Production Capacity Peach Flavour Orange Flavour

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