Yang's Dumpling Opens First Singapore Outlet at Bugis Junction, Drawing Weekend Queues

The famous Shanghai shengjianbao brand Yang's Dumpling has launched in Singapore at Bugis Junction, attracting crowds. Known for its juicy, soup-filled pan-fried dumplings with crispy bottoms and sesame toppings, the outlet serves original pork, prawn, and seasonal crab roe varieties alongside noodles and sides, all prepared using a 46-step handmade process.

Yang's Dumpling , a renowned shengjianbao brand originating from Shanghai, has opened its first Singapore outlet at Bugis Junction , attracting long queues during its inaugural weekend.

The brand, celebrated for its iconic pan-fried pork dumpling-buns, began as a street food stall in 1994 but the founding family's dumpling legacy extends back to 1947 across four generations. With over 400 stores worldwide, the brand's distinctive pink and white logo is now familiar in many countries. The Singapore location offers a menu that includes the classic pan-fried dumplings, soups, noodles, and a few sides.

Prices start at S$7.90 for a plate of four original pork dumplings, with prawn and seasonal crab roe & pork options also available. Diners can mix and match flavors and help themselves to black vinegar at the table. The restaurant features a glass-walled kitchen where dumplings are handmade on site, then fried in large cast-iron pans and finished with sesame seeds and spring onions. The brand emphasizes a meticulous 46-step process to perfect each shengjianbao.

A review notes that the soupy filling has a rich sweetness, similar to the original Shanghai version, though the crispiness and temperature at serving depend on luck. Noodle selections include Spicy Radish Duck Vermicelli Soup (S$10.90), Spicy Eggplant and Minced Pork Noodle (S$8.90), and Spring Onion Noodle (S$7.90). Service is efficient, with ordering via QR code. The outlet is located at Bugis Junction #B1-05, 200 Victoria Street, Singapore 188021





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