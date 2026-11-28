Norwegian Refugee Council head Jan Egeland reports that millions in Houthi-controlled Yemen face starvation due to sanctions and funding shortages. The UN's 2026 aid appeal remains critically underfunded.

Jan Egeland, the head of the Norwegian Refugee Council, has issued a stark warning regarding the escalating hunger crisis affecting millions of Yemen is in areas controlled by the Houthi movement. Speaking during an interview in Sanaa on November 27, the humanitarian leader highlighted a severe disparity between the north and south, noting that northern regions suffer from a critical lack of funding and restricted access for aid organizations. The situation has reached a point where over 20 million people in the north are unable to meet even the minimum standards of living.

Disparity Between North And South Yemen

Egeland described a significant difference in humanitarian operations between the Houthi-controlled north and the government-held south. In the southern regions, numerous international organizations continue to operate, whereas the north is served by very few groups. This imbalance has left millions in the north without the essential aid required to survive, creating what Egeland called one of the most desperate humanitarian scenarios he has encountered in his extensive career. The scarcity of aid groups in the north has left the population vulnerable to starvation and desperate needs.

Also read UN Agencies Warn of Famine Threats in 16 Global Hotspots

Impact Of Sanctions And Detentions

The deterioration of the humanitarian situation in Yemen has been exacerbated by a combination of sanctions and operational suspensions. Some donor countries implemented sanctions that caused certain organizations to withdraw due to fears of punishment. Others suffered complete losses of aid overnight when reliance on countries like the United States and Germany led to budget cuts. Additionally, many organizations felt that the humanitarian space had become uninhabitable due to excessive interference and the detention of their workers.

A pivotal moment occurred when the United Nations paused operations in the north after aid workers were detained. This pause disrupted the delivery of monthly food supplies to millions of people. The situation was further tragicized by the death of Mohammed Al-Shami, a UN employee who had been detained by Houthi authorities since 2024. His death was announced by the United Nations at the end of October, underscoring the dangers faced by humanitarian staff in the region.

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UN Funding Gap And Future Outlook

Without the United Nations, Egeland stated that it would be impossible to reach everyone in the north, as only the World Food Programme possesses the capacity to feed the entire population. Despite this logistical challenge, he emphasized that the primary obstacle remains a severe lack of funds rather than access alone. The United Nations 2026 appeal for basic assistance is currently only 20 percent funded, while the appeal for emergency shelter has reached just 13 percent. Egeland labeled this funding gap as catastrophic, indicating a dire need for immediate financial intervention.

The humanitarian crisis is also being fueled by conflict-related displacement, with the International Organization for Migration reporting that more than 340,000 people have been displaced in recent months. Egeland plans to travel to Taiz, a city under Houthi siege that has experienced a worsening food crisis. He observed people living without adequate shelter, even in the south, where some individuals were found living under leaves and branches in Abiyan. He noted that the conditions are worse now than at any point in his years of visiting Yemen.

Rising Mortality And Neglected Crisis

Egeland predicts a tragic increase in deaths resulting from acute malnutrition within the next six months. He explained that children who are severely malnourished are highly susceptible to diseases, and those who consume polluted water face risks of diarrhea and cholera, which are often fatal. The humanitarian leader characterized the Yemen crisis as forgotten and neglected, urging the international community to recognize the scale of the suffering. The combination of hunger, disease, and lack of shelter continues to threaten the survival of millions of Yemenis.