Yemen's Houthis warned they would target Jeddah and all Saudi Red Sea ports if Saudi Arabia attacks Hodeidah, as the Saudi-led coalition struck Houthi targets and a Houthi drone injured 11 in Riyadh.

Yemen's Houthis said on Wednesday they would target the Saudi Arabian port of Jeddah and all other Saudi ports on the Red Sea coast if Saudi Arabia carries out threats to attack the Yemeni port of Hodeidah.

The warning marks a further escalation in the confrontation between the Houthis and Saudi Arabia. Attacks are increasingly targeting strategic infrastructure on both sides. On Tuesday, a Houthi drone struck the tallest tower in Riyadh, injuring at least 11 people, according to Saudi authorities. The Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthis vowed a firm response to the attack on the Saudi capital.

Also read Riyadh PIF Tower Struck Again, 11 Injured as Saudi Coalition Blames Houthis

Houthi Spokesperson Calls for Port Evacuations

In a statement issued by Houthi spokesperson Yahya Saree, the group urged employees and workers at the ports, as well as people nearby, to evacuate immediately. It also called on shipping companies to withdraw their vessels from the threatened areas. After the Houthi statement, the Saudi-led coalition targeted operational capabilities at Hodeidah. The coalition said in a statement on Wednesday that it also destroyed a number of targets in the Yemeni governorates of Saada and Amran.

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Hodeidah, on Yemen's Red Sea coast, is the main port through which food and other essential supplies enter Houthi-controlled northern Yemen. It has long served as a key entry point for humanitarian aid and commercial imports, making it a lifeline for millions of Yemenis in a country heavily dependent on imported food. Renewed fighting between the two sides has intensified since September, when the Houthis advanced towards the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.

That strait is a strategic shipping chokepoint at the southern entrance to the Red Sea. The Houthis have since stepped up strikes on Saudi airports, ports and oil facilities. Saudi Arabia has ramped up airstrikes on Houthi targets in Yemen in response. The exchanges have raised concerns about the safety of Red Sea shipping and the flow of supplies into Yemen.

Specific Threat Targets Jeddah Port and Shifting

The latest Houthi threat specifically names Jeddah, Saudi Arabia's main Red Sea port, along with all other Saudi ports on the coast. Jeddah is a major gateway for trade and for vessels passing through the Red Sea. Any disruption there could affect commercial shipping and regional supply chains. The Houthi call for evacuations covered port employees, workers and people living nearby.

Shipping companies were urged to pull their vessels out. The statement did not specify a timeframe for possible attacks. The Saudi-led coalition's response came quickly. It said it struck operational capabilities at Hodeidah and destroyed targets in Saada and Amran.

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Those provinces are in northern Yemen and have been frequent sites of coalition airstrikes during the conflict. The attack on the tallest tower in Riyadh was the latest sign that the Houthis can reach deep into Saudi territory. Saudi authorities reported at least 11 injuries. The coalition promised a firm response, and its strikes on Wednesday followed that pledge.

Hodeidah Remains Critical for Humanitarian Aid Flows

Hodeidah remains central to the humanitarian situation in Yemen. Most food and essential supplies for Houthi-controlled northern Yemen pass through the port. Aid agencies have repeatedly warned that any disruption there could worsen food insecurity for millions of people. The Bab el-Mandeb Strait is a vital route for global shipping between the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

Houthi advances toward the strait since September have raised the stakes for international navigation. The renewed fighting has drawn concern from shipping and aid organizations. Both sides have escalated attacks on strategic infrastructure. The Houthis have hit Saudi airports, ports and oil facilities.

Saudi Arabia has intensified airstrikes on Houthi targets inside Yemen. The cycle has continued despite international calls for restraint. The Houthi statement was issued by spokesperson Yahya Saree. It urged immediate evacuation of port workers and nearby residents and told shipping companies to withdraw vessels. The coalition then announced its strikes on Hodeidah, Saada and Amran.