Yen Vulnerable to Slow BOJ Inflation Response, Warns ADB President Kanda

Asian Development Bank President Masato Kanda expresses concern that the Japanese yen may weaken further if the Bank of Japan is perceived as being too slow in tackling inflationary risks. He also highlights the impact of interest rate differentials with the US and potential worries over Japan's fiscal sustainability on the currency's performance.

The Japanese yen could face continued depreciation if the Bank of Japan is perceived to be lagging in its response to inflationary pressures, according to Masato Kanda, President of the Asian Development Bank. Kanda, who previously served as Japan's Vice Finance Minister for International Affairs, shared these insights during a press conference following the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

He noted that while global instability often prompts investors to seek the safety of the US dollar, largely due to the United States' status as an oil exporter, the yen struggles to recover its value even as these safe-haven positions are unwound. The primary driver behind this trend, Kanda explained, is the significant interest rate differential between the United States and Japan. With global markets closely monitoring the US Federal Reserve's policy decisions, Japan's currency risks falling further behind if the Bank of Japan is seen as being outpaced in addressing inflation. Furthermore, Kanda indicated that concerns about Japan's fiscal sustainability could also lead investors to divest from the yen. This point was raised during his visit to Washington for the International Monetary Fund and World Bank Group meetings. He highlighted the current administration's expansionary fiscal policies, citing Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's implementation of fuel subsidies and commitments to sustained economic spending. Critics, however, argue that these measures exacerbate Japan's already substantial public debt, which is twice the size of its economy, representing the highest debt-to-GDP ratio among major economies. While acknowledging that fuel subsidies are employed by various nations to mitigate energy costs, Kanda stressed the importance of such measures being targeted and temporary to prevent distortion of market price signals. He posited that price fluctuations serve as crucial mechanisms for societal adaptation to new economic realities and that artificially suppressing them can impede necessary behavioral changes. Instead of broad subsidy programs, Kanda advocated for increased investment in areas such as energy efficiency improvements, strategic oil reserve buildup, and diversification of energy sources. His comments come at a time when the US dollar has recently dipped to a seven-week low amid signals that the Middle East conflict may be de-escalating, following Iran's statement that the Strait of Hormuz remains open. The dollar also weakened against the yen, though the Japanese currency remained near the critical 160 yen to the dollar level, a threshold that has previously triggered official currency interventions. The Bank of Japan has maintained its low-interest-rate policy, cautious of jeopardizing a fragile economy. This stance has persisted even as rising import costs, driven by the weak yen, coupled with consistent wage growth, have kept inflation around the Bank's target for nearly four years. Kanda, who served as Japan's chief currency diplomat for three years until July 2024, is recognized for his role in combating the yen's steep declines through unprecedented foreign exchange interventions, earning him the moniker Mr. Yen





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