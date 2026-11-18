Yeo Yann Yann and Andi Lim attend the 2026 Golden Horse Awards with We Are All Strangers holding seven nominations, marking a pivotal career moment for both actors.

Yeo Yann Yann and Andi Lim are set to travel to Taipei on November 22 to compete at the 2026 Golden Horse Awards, carrying with them the weight and hope of Anthony Chen's film We Are All Strangers. The film has secured seven nominations, positioning Singapore's cinema contingent as a major contender in the industry's most prestigious regional ceremony. For both actors, this event represents a significant milestone, with Yeo aiming for a historic third win and Lim celebrating his first-ever nomination after decades in the industry.

Yeo Aims For Historic Third Golden Horse Win

Yeo Yann Yann, a Singapore-based Malaysian actress, enters the awards with the ambition of completing a hat-trick of victories. She previously secured the Best Supporting Actress award for the film Ilo Ilo in 2013 and won Best Leading Actress in 2019 for Wet Season. Her current nomination for Best Leading Actress in We Are All Strangers marks the final installment of director Anthony Chen's Growing Up trilogy, a project that has spanned more than a decade of her life. Yeo views the nomination itself as a monumental achievement, stating that being recognized is a big win in her heart regardless of the final outcome.

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The trilogy has accompanied Yeo through distinct phases of her personal life, beginning with Ilo Ilo when she was a new mother to a one-year-old daughter. The journey concludes with We Are All Strangers, featuring her now 14-year-old daughter, creating a narrative arc she hopes to share with her grandchildren in the future. She recalls the shock of her first win in 2013, when she was caring for her baby and barely processed the news that Ilo Ilo received six nominations, including Best Feature Film. That memory contrasts sharply with her current confidence, though she remains focused on the work rather than the accolades.

Lim Celebrates First Nomination After Decades of Support Roles

Andi Lim, a 53-year-old Singaporean actor, is experiencing the Golden Horse Awards for the first time. His journey to this nomination spans nearly three decades, beginning with his appearance as second runner-up in the men's category of the 1997 Star Search talent show. He made his television debut in 1998 in Channel 8's Return Of The Condor Heroes, playing the character Yin Zhiping, and subsequently appeared in notable dramas such as Hainan Kopi Tales in 2000. Despite a promising start alongside fellow contestants like Yvonne Lim and Florence Tan, Lim left the broadcaster in 2002 to pursue a career defined by intermittent smaller parts.

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Over the years, Lim took on supporting and cameo roles in various Channel 8 productions, including Devotion in 2011, The Queen in 2016, and If Tomorrow Comes in 2024. His nomination for Best Supporting Actor in We Are All Strangers serves as a vindication of his long-term perseverance. In the film, he portrays Boon Kiat, a widowed hawker whose relationship with his adult son Junyang, played by Koh Jia Ler, is tested by life's challenges. The dynamic shifts when Yeo's character, Bee Hwa, a vivacious beer promoter, enters their lives, adding a layer of complexity to the family drama.

Friendship Forged On Set Supports Career Milestones

The bond between Yeo and Lim is rooted in their experiences during the filming of We Are All Strangers, but it began even before cameras rolled. The co-stars recall an earlier outing on a public bus toward Woodlands, where they chatted about their lives and hobbies without a particular destination in mind. That simple jaunt allowed them to get to know each other as individuals before portraying a married couple on screen. This initial connection evolved into a strong friendship that provided mutual support during the grueling 45-day shoot.

Yeo supported Lim through the nerves and strain of his first major nomination, while both actors admitted to frequently considering quitting the industry due to its demands. Lim describes the current moment as waiting for the exam results, noting that the outcome is ultimately up to the judges. Yeo, who is currently filming another local movie, appears tired but excited about the prospect of celebrating with the We Are All Strangers team in Taipei. Her primary goal is to celebrate the completion of the trilogy, feeling that the story has come full circle for her.

We Are All Strangers Leads Singapore Contingent in Taipei

We Are All Strangers leads the Singaporean entry at the 2026 Golden Horse Awards with seven nominations in total. In addition to acting awards for Yeo and Lim, the film is nominated for Best Narrative Feature and Best Director, highlighting the critical acclaim received by Anthony Chen's work. The ceremony takes place in Taipei, bringing together the cast and crew to represent Singapore's growing presence in regional cinema. The nominations reflect a broad range of contributions to the film, from technical aspects to the performances that anchor the emotional core of the story.

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As the actors prepare for the November 22 event, the focus remains on the celebration of the film's achievements rather than just the competitive aspect. For Yeo, the trilogy represents a chapter of her life that is finally drawing to a close. For Lim, it is a second chance to be recognized at the highest level of Asian cinema. The shared experience of their careers, marked by periods of doubt and persistence, culminates in this joint appearance, underscoring the enduring nature of their professional and personal bond.