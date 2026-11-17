YG Entertainment addresses speculation regarding Blackpink's status after the group was omitted from its exclusive contracts list, affirming that talks for meaningful group activities are still in progress.

YG Entertainment has officially confirmed that discussions regarding the future group activities of the globally renowned girl group Blackpink are still ongoing. This clarification was issued after the group was notably omitted from the agency's latest public list of artists under exclusive contracts, which had sparked widespread speculation about the status of their partnership.

According to the third-quarter report filed with South Korea's Financial Supervisory Service as of the end of September, the official roster includes girl group Babymonster, boy bands Winner and Treasure, and rapper Eun Ji-won. The absence of Blackpink from this list led to immediate rumors that the group's arrangement with YG might have ended or changed significantly.

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Clarification on Exclusive Contract Status

YG Entertainment stated through an official statement that the omission does not confirm an end to Blackpink's group activities or their relationship with the agency. The company emphasized that they are currently respecting the members' wishes to focus on their solo careers for the time being, while continuing to hold discussions to ensure meaningful group activities can continue in the future.

The four members of Blackpink, specifically Jisoo, Jennie, Rose, and Lisa, renewed their contracts with YG in late 2023, but these agreements were limited strictly to group activities. This specific contractual structure was designed to allow the artists to pursue individual paths in music, acting, and fashion through their own labels or other agencies while still being available to reunite under the Blackpink name.

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Individual Career Moves and New Labels

Since renewing their group-only contracts with YG Entertainment, all four members have significantly expanded their solo careers through separate management arrangements. Jisoo established her own label named Blissoo, Jennie founded Odd Atelier, and Lisa launched Lloud, giving them greater autonomy over their individual projects and brand partnerships.

Rose took a different path by signing with The Black Label, an agency co-founded and led by Teddy, a longtime YG producer. This diverse array of solo management structures highlights the strategic shift each member has made to build their personal empires while maintaining the collective entity of Blackpink as a distinct professional unit.

Implications for Future Group Reunions

YG Entertainment explicitly stated that they will continue discussions so that the members can present meaningful group activities as Blackpink. The company has not announced any formal termination of its group agreement with the members, nor has it detailed what specific form these future group activities may take when they eventually resume.

The current situation reflects a common modern strategy in the K-pop industry, where groups maintain a collective brand while individual members capitalize on their global fame through solo ventures. The confirmation from YG Entertainment suggests that the door remains open for Blackpink to return as a full group, provided that all parties can agree on terms that are mutually beneficial and artistically fulfilling.