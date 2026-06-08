Yishun driver faces multiple offences after crash linked to methamphetamine use

Court documents detail a Yishun resident charged with driving under the influence of methamphetamine after a series of collisions that damaged a void deck, bollards and a parked car. The suspect, already under a licence suspension, resisted police for five hours before being arrested. Conviction could bring fines, imprisonment and an extended driving ban, highlighting concerns over drug‑impaired driving in Singapore.

In Yishun a man identified as Sivakandesh was taken to court on Monday June 8 facing a series of traffic related charges that include alleged driving under the influence of methamphetamine commonly referred to as Ice.

Court filings reveal that the accused had already been barred from obtaining or holding a driving licence for a period of forty‑eight months, a suspension that began on 23 July 2024 and is scheduled to end on 22 July 2026. The filings also note that the driver failed to keep proper control of his vehicle, an error that led to a cascade of collisions involving two concrete bollards, a parked car and an HDB rubbish chute.

The incident unfolded on the evening of 6 June when police were dispatched to Block 150 Yishun Street 11 after a call for assistance was logged at approximately six in the evening. Responding officers found a car that had struck a stationary vehicle before careening into the void deck of the residential block.

The scene was chaotic, with debris scattered across the stairwell and nearby walkway, and witnesses reported hearing loud impacts followed by shouting as the driver attempted to flee the scene. Following the initial encounter, officers engaged the suspect in a prolonged standoff that lasted roughly five hours inside an HDB flat in Yishun. During the confrontation the suspect reportedly refused to surrender and resisted police instructions, prompting the deployment of additional resources to de‑escalate the situation.

The standoff concluded only after negotiators were able to persuade the driver to exit the premises, at which point he was taken into custody without further injury to by‑standers. The police statement confirmed that a preliminary breath test had indicated the presence of an intoxicating substance, and subsequent forensic analysis identified methamphetamine residues in the driver's system.

If the court finds Sivakandesh guilty of driving under the influence of an intoxicating substance, the legal penalties range from a fine of two thousand to ten thousand dollars, imprisonment of up to twelve months, or a combination of both monetary and custodial punishment. In addition to the drug‑related charge, the driver also faces separate offences for reckless driving, failure to obey traffic signals, and property damage resulting from the collisions.

The cumulative effect of these charges could markedly extend the period during which he is prohibited from operating any motor vehicle, effectively lengthening the original licence suspension and adding further restrictions. The case has drawn attention to the broader issue of drug‑impaired driving in Singapore, prompting authorities to highlight recent increases in roadside drug testing and the deployment of new detection technologies at major traffic checkpoints.

Transport officials have urged motorists to refrain from operating vehicles after consuming any controlled substance, noting that methamphetamine can severely impair judgement, reaction time and overall vehicle control. Community leaders in Yishun have also called for greater public awareness campaigns and tighter enforcement measures to deter similar incidents in the future.

The outcome of the trial, scheduled for later this year, will serve as a benchmark for how the legal system addresses the intersection of drug abuse and traffic safety, and will likely influence future policy decisions regarding driver licensing and rehabilitation programs





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Drug Impaired Driving Methamphetamine Traffic Collision Yishun Legal Penalties

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