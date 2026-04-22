Yishun HDB Residents Raise Alarm Over Falling Concrete and Building Deterioration

Residents of a 42-year-old HDB flat in Yishun, Singapore, are reporting falling concrete, cracks in ceilings and walls, and water seepage, raising serious safety concerns about the building's structural integrity. Multiple residents have experienced similar issues, highlighting the need for comprehensive repairs and improved building maintenance.

A growing number of residents in a 42-year-old Housing and Development Board ( HDB ) flat in Yishun , Singapore, are voicing serious safety concerns due to deteriorating building conditions.

The initial report came from a resident who experienced concrete blocks falling from the ceiling of his unit, leading to cracks in both the ceiling and walls. This incident, which occurred while he was washing dishes last February, narrowly avoided causing injury.

However, the situation has worsened in the months since, with larger sections of his kitchen ceiling now at risk of collapse. The resident highlighted a previous renovation effort by authorities, noting that while toilets were upgraded, the work consisted primarily of painting the ceilings, a superficial fix that has now resulted in similar concrete deterioration and falling debris in the bathrooms. This is not an isolated case. Multiple residents within the same building have reported experiencing comparable issues.

A 65-year-old resident on the 11th floor recounted how cracks appeared in her toilet shortly after it underwent renovation a couple of years ago, accompanied by cracks forming beneath the water pipes. She expressed frustration and helplessness, stating she had previously attempted a private repair of her kitchen ceiling, only to find cracks developing in her living room walls as well. Feeling overwhelmed and unsure how to formally lodge a complaint, she has resigned herself to living with the damage.

Another resident, aged 76 and residing on the 12th floor, reported water seepage earlier in the year, which was eventually addressed after she reported it to the relevant authorities. These accounts paint a picture of a building grappling with widespread structural issues and a lack of comprehensive long-term solutions. The recurring theme is that previous repair attempts have been inadequate, addressing symptoms rather than the underlying causes of the deterioration.

The residents’ concerns extend beyond the immediate danger of falling concrete; they also fear the potential for more significant structural failures and the associated risks to their safety and well-being. The lack of a clear and accessible process for reporting and addressing these issues further exacerbates their anxiety. The problems extend beyond falling concrete and structural cracks to include water seepage, indicating potential issues with the building’s plumbing and waterproofing.

The cumulative effect of these issues is creating a climate of fear and uncertainty among the residents. Many are elderly and lack the resources or knowledge to navigate the complex process of reporting and resolving these problems. The situation raises questions about the effectiveness of building maintenance programs and the long-term durability of HDB flats. It also highlights the need for more proactive inspections and preventative maintenance to identify and address potential issues before they escalate into serious safety hazards.

Residents are calling for a thorough assessment of the building’s structural integrity and a comprehensive plan for repairs that addresses the root causes of the deterioration, not just temporary fixes. They emphasize the importance of clear communication from the authorities and a streamlined process for reporting and resolving building defects. The incident underscores the critical need for ensuring the safety and well-being of residents in older HDB estates and the importance of investing in long-term building maintenance and upgrades





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HDB Yishun Falling Concrete Building Safety Structural Integrity

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