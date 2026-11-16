Yishun Man Jailed 25 Months for Assaulting Pregnant Ex-Girlfriend's Partner

Qu'syairie Anelqa Eirwan receives 25 months jail for battering a man with a baton and slapping his pregnant ex-girlfriend in Yishun on June 13, 2025.

Qu'syairie Anelqa Eirwan has been sentenced to 25 months and three weeks in prison for a violent assault that occurred at a void deck in Yishun on June 13, 2025. The court proceedings, which concluded on November 6, resulted in a significant prison term after the 23-year-old man pleaded guilty to nine separate charges related to the incident. The violence targeted both his pregnant former girlfriend and her current boyfriend, leaving the male victim with severe and life-altering injuries. The attack was captured in court documents as a brutal escalation of a domestic dispute that spilled into a public housing common area. Prosecutors presented evidence showing that the assault was premeditated in its escalation, involving weapons and excessive force against two vulnerable individuals.

Details of the Violent Assault in Yishun

The core incident unfolded shortly after 2.40am on June 13, 2025, when Qu'syairie Anelqa initiated contact with the current partner of his ex-girlfriend. According to reports cited by Shin Min Daily News, the suspect requested a meeting which led to a confrontation at the HDB void deck. When the former girlfriend arrived at the scene, the situation deteriorated rapidly as the suspect threw a beer can at her. He then proceeded to slap her twice on the face, demonstrating clear aggression toward her despite knowing she was carrying his child.

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The violence intensified dramatically when the suspect targeted the male victim. He utilized a 40-centimeter-long baton to strike the man repeatedly across his head, body, hands, and feet. The brutality of the attack continued even after the victim fell to the ground, indicating a sustained effort to cause maximum harm. Qu'syairie Anelqa also physically restrained and slapped the former girlfriend when she attempted to intervene in the beating of her partner. This sequence of events established the malicious intent behind the charges of voluntarily causing grievous hurt.

Severe Injuries and Medical Aftermath

The medical consequences of the baton assault were catastrophic for the male victim, requiring extensive surgical intervention and long-term recovery time. Charge sheets reviewed by AsiaOne detailed that the man suffered multiple head injuries, including a large bruise on the back of his head. More critically, he sustained internal bleeding around both the surface and the base of his brain, a condition that poses immediate life-threatening risks.

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The physical trauma extended beyond cranial injuries, as the victim also sustained fractures in his hands due to the blunt force impacts. The severity of the brain injury necessitated immediate surgery to alleviate pressure and stop the bleeding. Following the surgical procedures, the victim was required to undergo rigorous physiotherapy to regain mobility and cognitive function. He was granted a total of 60 days of hospitalization leave to facilitate his recovery, underscoring the long-term health impacts of the single incident. These documented injuries formed the basis for the serious nature of the criminal charges.

Additional Criminal Charges and Sentencing

Beyond the primary assault charges, Qu'syairie Anelqa Eirwan faced additional legal repercussions for various regulatory and drug-related offenses committed around the time of the incident. The nine charges included voluntarily causing hurt, riding a motorcycle without a valid license, and providing SIM cards to unknown persons. He was also found guilty of providing banking details to unknown individuals, suggesting potential involvement in financial irregularities or fraud schemes.

A significant component of his legal trouble involved failing to report for a mandatory urine test for drug detection. This failure to comply with substance abuse monitoring protocols compounded his criminal record. The Singaporean judicial system considered the totality of his offenses, including the domestic violence and the regulatory breaches, when determining his sentence. The court found that his actions warranted a substantial period of incarceration to serve as both punishment and deterrence for similar crimes. The sentencing decision reflects a zero-tolerance approach to domestic violence and public order offenses.

Impact on Victims and Legal Precedent

The case highlights the severe physical and emotional toll of domestic violence, particularly when a pregnant woman is involved. Qu'syairie Anelqa was explicitly aware of his former girlfriend's pregnancy, yet he chose to assault her and her partner in a public space. The judicial outcome serves as a stark warning regarding the consequences of such violent behavior. The 25-month jail term effectively removes the perpetrator from the community for a significant duration. This sentencing aligns with broader legal trends that prioritize the protection of victims in domestic abuse scenarios.

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The victim's need for 60 days of medical leave and ongoing physiotherapy illustrates the lasting impact of the violence. The case also raises questions about the intersection of domestic disputes and other criminal activities, such as the unlicensed driving and drug test failures. Legal experts note that the combination of these charges often leads to harsher penalties than assault alone. The involvement of a weapon, specifically the 40cm baton, aggravated the severity of the charges. This incident reinforces the importance of swift legal intervention in cases involving weapons and domestic violence.