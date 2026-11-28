Cai Xianbao, 67, receives a prison sentence for brandishing a utility knife and metal skewer against a 25-year-old neighbor in Yishun following a dispute over noise.

Cai Xianbao, a 67-year-old resident of Yishun, has been sentenced to three months and one week in jail after pleading guilty to charges involving offensive weapons and affray. The sentencing occurred on Friday, November 27, marking the conclusion of a legal process stemming from a violent altercation with a younger neighbor earlier in the year.

Origin of the Yishun Dispute

The incident originated at Block 461B Yishun Avenue 6 at approximately 2am on January 7. Cai Xianbao became irate due to the sound of footsteps made by a 25-year-old neighbor who was returning home. The younger man had been smoking near the block before heading upstairs, an action that Cai Xianbao found disturbing and unacceptable.

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According to reports from Shin Min Daily News, the noise from the neighbor's return triggered Cai Xianbao to take drastic action. He concealed a utility knife within his pants and proceeded to confront the 25-year-old man in the corridor of their shared residential block. This confrontation escalated quickly from a verbal disagreement into a physical skirmish.

Details of the Armed Confrontation

During the initial argument, Cai Xianbao revealed the utility knife and attacked the 25-year-old neighbor. The younger man managed to wrestle the blade away from Cai Xianbao, effectively disarming him of the primary weapon. However, the confrontation did not end at that moment, as Cai Xianbao remained intent on continuing the aggression.

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Unwilling to retreat, Cai Xianbao returned to his home to retrieve another object. He came back carrying a metal skewer measuring approximately 28cm in length. He pointed this new weapon at the 25-year-old neighbor while walking towards him, demonstrating a clear intent to cause harm despite having lost the first weapon.

Legal Outcomes and Court Proceedings

Both individuals sustained injuries during the physical fight that ensued in the corridor. The prosecution cited court documents confirming that Cai Xianbao was charged with possessing offensive weapons and participating in affray. Cai Xianbao entered guilty pleas to these charges, leading to the recent sentencing decision.

The defense lawyer for Cai Xianbao presented specific health concerns during the proceedings. It was revealed that Cai Xianbao had undergone heart surgery several years prior and is currently dependent on daily medication. The lawyer requested leniency from the court, citing these ongoing medical conditions as mitigating factors in the sentencing phase.

Context and Previous Legal History

The legal history of the parties involved adds complexity to the case. Court records indicated that the 25-year-old neighbor had previously been sentenced to five days in jail for a separate affray charge. This prior conviction was highlighted during the proceedings, providing context to the recurring nature of such disputes in the area.

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The final judgment handed down on November 27 reflects the severity of brandishing weapons in a residential corridor. The three-month and one-week sentence for Cai Xianbao stands as the judicial response to the threats posed by the utility knife and metal skewer during the January 7 altercation.