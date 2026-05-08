Yishun Man Transforms Car into Makeshift Two-Storey Home for His Cats

A 50-year-old engineer in Yishun has turned his car into a cozy home for his two cats, Patches and Tiger, after letting them roam freely. The setup, which includes makeshift beds and feeding utensils, has drawn attention from neighbors and the town council, which has since removed the items due to safety and hygiene concerns.

A man in Yishun has transformed his car into a makeshift two-storey home for his two beloved cats, Patches and Tiger. The dark grey vehicle, parked on the second floor of a multi-storey parking lot at Block 347, Yishun Avenue 11, was spotted with makeshift cat beds and feeding utensils placed beside it, according to reports from Shin Min Daily News.

When AsiaOne visited the scene on Friday, May 8, two cats were seen resting in cardboard cat beds under the car. A calico cat named Patches was seated below the hood, while an orange tabby named Tiger was under the boot. The car owner, a 50-year-old engineer, was not present at the time. He later revealed to Shin Min that he had taken in the two injured strays over a decade ago.

Initially, the cats were kept indoors, but Tiger, who disliked being confined for long periods, began roaming downstairs, and Patches soon followed. The owner, who purchased his car around 10 years ago for approximately $100,000, admitted that he drove much less frequently in the past year. With the house often empty, he started placing the cats' beds behind and under the car.

Before, when he drove out, the cats would find a place to hide, but Patches, being more affectionate, often waited for his return. Occasionally, he would open his car door, allowing the felines to rest in their 'four-wheeled mansion,' which now features a simple cat house and cardboard boxes in the back. Neighbors have been mostly supportive, occasionally greeting the cats, and no complaints have been reported so far.

Zura Yunos, a 34-year-old sales associate living in the area, shared that she always sees the cats in the same spot. When I come home every night, they're always inside the car, she said, adding that the owners are usually with the cats at night. Another resident, John Lim, a 28-year-old salesperson, mentioned that he has seen the cats around since moving into the area about two years ago. They're always at this same spot, Lim told AsiaOne.

Every time this couple is coming, they (the cats) will walk up to them. Lim also noted that he has seen the couple in the area at different times throughout the day, sometimes past 1am or in the early morning. Most of the time you can catch them here because when they come here, they will be here for a very long time, he added.

In response to queries from Shin Min, Nee Soon Town Council acknowledged that they were aware of residents setting up community cat feeding points and cat habitats in the multi-storey car park. A spokesperson emphasized that while they understood the good intentions behind caring for the cats, the car park's primary purpose was for vehicle parking. Citing safety and hygiene considerations, the town council confirmed that they had removed the items from the parking lot.

The authorities have been working closely with community partners and residents, encouraging those interested in caring for community cats to do so without compromising safety and hygiene





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