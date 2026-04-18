Yishun's Evolution: Chong Pang City Marks New Era of Inclusive Development

Coordinating Minister for National Security K Shanmugam highlights Yishun's progress in meeting evolving community needs with the new Chong Pang City integrated development, emphasizing inclusivity, sustainability, and preserved heritage.

Coordinating Minister for National Security and Minister for Home Affairs K Shanmugam , who also serves as the Member of Parliament for Nee Soon GRC, recently highlighted the significant progress Yishun has made in adapting to the evolving needs of its community. Speaking at the topping out ceremony for Chong Pang City on Saturday, April 18, Minister Shanmugam emphasized that the town's development has been carefully managed to accommodate growing families, children, and an increasing senior population, while steadfastly preserving the community's cherished bonds and values.

The new Chong Pang City development, a 0.9-hectare integrated project, promises to bring a wealth of enhanced facilities. Residents can look forward to new swimming pools, a state-of-the-art gym and fitness studio, and an upgraded hawker centre, market, and community club. Minister Shanmugam noted that Yishun's transformation over the years has made it more accessible and better connected, a testament to its proactive approach in meeting the changing demands of its residents. He articulated that the town’s evolution is deeply rooted in its shared identity and heritage, allowing for progress and change without sacrificing its unique character.

The new Chong Pang City is envisioned not only as a benefit for residents but also as a significant boon for local businesses and the broader community.

Further underscoring the inclusive nature of the project, Chong Pang City has been meticulously designed by its co-locating partners – the National Environment Agency, People's Association, and Sport Singapore, with the Singapore Land Authority leading the initiative – to be entirely barrier-free. This commitment to inclusivity is evident in features such as wheelchair-accessible ramps at the swimming pools, changing rooms equipped with electric height-adjustable beds for enhanced accessibility, and a specially designed inclusive playground. The development is also set to achieve the Platinum Super Low Energy certification under the BCA Green Mark 2021 scheme, a significant environmental achievement that anticipates energy savings of up to 40 percent compared to conventional buildings. Complementing these community facilities will be approximately 4,200 square meters of commercial space, slated for price and quality tenders in the second quarter of 2026.

Minister Shanmugam described Chong Pang City as the second major rejuvenation for the area, symbolizing a shared commitment to fostering a more connected, inclusive, and sustainable town for current and future generations





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Yishun Chong Pang City K Shanmugam Integrated Development Inclusivity

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