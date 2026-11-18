Yogyakarta police launch an internal probe into 11 officers following violent protests on Nov 10 that injured 33 people and sparked allegations of excessive force.

Yogyakarta police have opened a formal internal investigation into the conduct of 11 officers in connection with violent clashes that occurred during anti-government demonstrations on Nov 10. The incident resulted in at least 33 injuries among protesters and prompted widespread scrutiny of law enforcement tactics during the rally.

Internal Probe Reviews CCTV and Deployment Records

Senior Commissioner Satya Widhi Widharyadi, who serves as the head of the Yogyakarta police internal affairs division, confirmed that the 11 officers under review have already been questioned. The investigation focuses on determining whether any personnel violated standard police procedures or the established code of ethics while managing the crowd.

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Investigators are currently analyzing multiple sources of evidence to reconstruct the events of the day. This includes a thorough review of closed-circuit television footage, various videos shared on social media platforms, and official deployment records. Commissioner Widharyadi noted that the scope of the probe may widen if additional misconduct is identified.

Rally Turned Violent Near UGM and DPRD Buildings

The demonstration began with hundreds of students and civil society groups gathering to voice concerns regarding economic hardships, the impact of forest fires, and the controversial Jaga Warga scheme. The atmosphere remained relatively calm during the day but deteriorated significantly after sunset as tensions escalated near key landmarks.

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Clashes erupted near the Regional House of Representatives (DPRD) building, the Malioboro area, and the Universitas Gadjah Mada (UGM) campus. The violence prompted law enforcement to take immediate action to disperse the crowd and secure the surrounding areas from further unrest.

Detentions and Allegations of Excessive Force

During the subsequent cleanup and security operations, police detained over 150 individuals suspected of involvement in the disturbances. Law enforcement authorities have firmly denied rumors that they utilized paid troublemakers to incite violence or manipulate the narrative of the protest.

However, human rights organizations have raised serious allegations regarding the use of excessive force by police units during the dispersal. These groups argue that the level of violence employed was disproportionate to the threat posed by the demonstrators, leading to calls for greater accountability and transparency in future operations.

Universities Plan Independent Investigation Into Clashes

In response to the allegations and the injuries sustained, Universitas Gadjah Mada and other educational institutions have announced plans to conduct an independent investigation. These academic bodies aim to assess the circumstances surrounding the violence and provide an unbiased perspective on the police response.

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The ongoing police probe and the impending university investigations highlight the deepening divide between student groups and state authorities. Both entities are now working to establish a clear factual record of the Nov 10 events to address the serious injuries and the broader political implications of the clash.