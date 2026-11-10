Yong Kang TCM Clinic AI Chatbot Boosts Efficiency and Customer Service

Yong Kang TCM Clinic implements an AI chatbot to solve call center bottlenecks, resulting in faster response times and increased bookings while IMDA data shows rising SME AI adoption rates.

Yong Kang TCM Clinic has successfully implemented an artificial intelligence-powered chatbot to resolve critical customer service bottlenecks that plagued its expanding multi-national operations. This strategic digital adoption addresses the specific pain points faced by Refresh Group, the parent organization of Yong Kang TCM Clinic, which operates 19 outlets across Singapore, Malaysia, and Indonesia.

Core Details And Mechanism

The primary trigger for this technological shift was the inability of the centralized call center to handle surges in customer inquiries efficiently. As the business grew, staff members struggled to manage appointments, treatment details, and outlet information during peak periods. The lack of immediate support during off-hours resulted in lost customers who sought alternatives that offered instant answers. To address this, the clinic partnered with a solution provider to develop a generative AI chatbot designed for its website. The system was specifically built to represent the brand consistently and provide round-the-clock assistance, a task that human teams could not perform cost-effectively. Before the full launch, the internal team conducted a pilot phase to refine the chatbot's accuracy, particularly regarding Traditional Chinese Medicine terminology and specific service offerings. Staff members reviewed the AI responses and constructed a structured knowledge base. This database is actively updated with new promotions, service listings, and clinic information to ensure precision.

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Stakeholder Positions And Competing Views

Dr Elson Lee, the managing director and founder of Refresh Group, emphasized that the transition was not a simple plug-and-play decision. He noted that the organization had to carefully weigh the costs, staff readiness, and the necessity for accurate medical-related responses. Dr Lee, who holds a PhD, highlighted that unanswered after-hours enquiries previously led to customer attrition. His perspective reflects a broader challenge faced by small and medium-sized enterprises attempting to navigate the digital landscape. Mr Johnson Poh, assistant chief executive of the Enterprise Transformation and Innovation Group at the Infocomm Media Development Authority, pointed out that most SMEs lack dedicated in-house technology teams. He explained that these businesses struggle to evaluate which AI solutions genuinely address their specific operational pain points. The market for AI solutions is vast and moves quickly, making it difficult for smaller entities to identify suitable tools without external guidance or assessment. Many enterprises cite their small business size as a primary reason for not adopting AI, with 54.7 per cent of non-adopters reporting this barrier. The Infocomm Media Development Authority has responded by offering tools and resources to help companies at various stages of transformation adopt technology in practical and sustainable ways.

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Real-World Impact And What Comes Next

The implementation of the chatbot has yielded measurable improvements in operational efficiency and customer engagement. Response times for common inquiries dropped from approximately 30 minutes to under five minutes. Concurrently, chat traffic increased by about 60 per cent, indicating higher customer utilization of the digital channel. Appointment bookings rose by roughly 20 per cent, suggesting that the immediate availability of information directly converted inquiries into sales. These metrics demonstrate that AI can drive growth by removing friction from the customer journey. Furthermore, the automation of routine questions has significantly altered the daily workflow for customer service staff. Employees are now freed from repetitive tasks and can redirect their attention to in-clinic work. They handle more complex or sensitive queries that require personal follow-up and empathetic human interaction. This shift allows the team to focus on high-value interactions that an automated system cannot replicate. The experience of Yong Kang TCM Clinic serves as a practical case study for other enterprises facing similar scaling challenges. It illustrates how pre-approved digital solutions, potentially supported by grants of up to 50 per cent, can provide a clearer starting point for businesses navigating the crowded technology market. The success at Refresh Group highlights the importance of sustained leadership attention in driving organizational change and ensuring that digital tools are integrated effectively into existing workflows. The ongoing updates to the knowledge base ensure that the AI system remains relevant as the clinic expands its services and operations across different regions.