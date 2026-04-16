Young Anglers Land Giant Catfish at Punggol Park, A Childhood Fishing Triumph

A group of boys fishing at Punggol Park were overjoyed after successfully reeling in an enormous catfish, estimated to be 1.5 meters long. Videos shared online captured their excitement as they battled the impressive catch and eventually released it back into the lake. The incident has garnered positive reactions on social media, with many commending the boys' enthusiasm and the wholesome nature of their childhood adventure.

A remarkable fishing expedition at Punggol Park has captured the attention of social media users, as a group of young anglers managed to land an exceptionally large catfish. The exciting encounter, documented and shared on TikTok, showcased the boys' triumphant struggle to reel in the substantial catch. Estimates from one of the excited teenagers suggest the catfish measured an impressive 1.5 metres in length, a size that genuinely stunned the group.

The videos shared depict the powerful fish thrashing in the water as the boys, with considerable effort, guided it towards the shore. The sheer magnitude of the fish was evident, with one of the boys exclaiming in disbelief, "It's the pond giant; you caught a record fish! It's a catfish, giant one." The exhilarating moment was amplified by the shared experience and the collective effort to bring the creature ashore. Another member of the group, identified as TikTok user Sub_todragoplayz, revealed that the assistance of two adult bystanders was crucial in successfully maneuvering the immense catfish onto dry land. The footage vividly captures the boys' unbridled joy and excitement, with cheers and celebratory leaps as the impressive specimen lay before them. One young angler even struck a triumphant pose next to the fish for a commemorative photograph, a testament to the memorable nature of their achievement. Speaking to Lianhe Zaobao, 13-year-old Xie Junhan, one of the protagonists of this fishing adventure, recounted the arduous process of extracting the fish from the water. He stated that the battle to bring the catfish to the surface took over 30 minutes of persistent effort. His estimation of the fish's length at approximately 1.5 metres underscores the impressive size of their catch. Demonstrating responsible angling practices, the boys made the commendable decision to release the animal back into its natural habitat after carefully cutting away the fishing lines, prioritizing the well-being of the creature. This act of conservation resonated with many online observers. The infectious enthusiasm of the young anglers did not go unnoticed by viewers on TikTok. One user commented, "I don't know why but felt so happy for these kids. Their cheers and joy are so infectious in a good way. Happy childhood boys." Another commenter expressed a similar sentiment, highlighting the value of such wholesome experiences: "It's so nice to see kids having a proper childhood. I hope they continue fishing and building more great memories!!" These reactions underscore a shared appreciation for the pure, unadulterated joy and the development of cherished memories through outdoor activities. The Punggol Park lake, the scene of this extraordinary catch, is a designated area for recreational fishing, as confirmed by the National Parks Board. According to their website, there are two specific zones within the park where angling is permitted, ensuring that such activities can be enjoyed responsibly and within regulated guidelines. This ensures that while these young anglers had an unforgettable experience, they also adhered to the established rules for fishing in public spaces. The incident serves as a heartwarming reminder of the simple pleasures and the potential for extraordinary encounters that can be found in nature, particularly for those who engage with it actively and with a sense of adventure. The shared experience, the challenge overcome, and the eventual release of the magnificent creature likely forged bonds and created lasting memories for these young fishermen. The story, amplified by the reach of social media, has brought a moment of delight and a touch of wonder to many, celebrating the spirit of youthful exploration and the thrill of the catch





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