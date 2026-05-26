Young Democrats Elect New Leadership Team with Former GE Candidate Ariffin Sha as President

The Singapore Democratic Party’s youth wing has chosen Ariffin Sha, a former general‑election candidate, to lead as president. The new slate of officers will steer the Young Democrats from 2026 to 2028, focusing on youth leadership, outreach and policy issues such as cost of living, mental health and climate change.

Ariffin Sha , a 28‑year‑old former candidate in the 2024 General Election, has been appointed president of the Young Democrats , the youth wing of the Singapore Democratic Party (SDP).

The announcement was made by SDP Secretary‑General Chee Soon Juan after a internal election held at the party’s headquarters earlier this month. Sha will serve alongside a slate of new officers for the 2026‑2028 term: Vice‑President Alexandra Tan, 32; Honorary Secretary Kenneth Lin, 32; and council members Amir Farihin, 23; Iris Tan, 30; Joshua Shu, 29; and Xavier Tan, 25.

The team is described as a blend of young professionals drawn from the legal, medical and communications sectors, a composition that the party hopes will energise its outreach to younger Singaporeans. Chee expressed optimism in a written statement, noting that despite the challenges the party has faced over the years, its membership continues to expand.

“I am excited about this new group. They are a capable bunch, with good heads and, more importantly, good hearts,” he wrote. Party chair Paul Tambyah echoed the sentiment, saying that the future of Singapore looks bright thanks to the involvement of energetic youths. Former Young Democrats president Bryan Lim Boon highlighted on Instagram that a wave of passionate and capable young Singaporeans has joined the SDP since the last general election, reflecting a growing interest in alternative political voices.

Sha’s own political journey mirrors the narrative of determination that the party wishes to promote. He was first fielded as part of the SDP slate in the Marsiling‑Yew Tee Group Representation Constituency in the 2024 election, becoming one of the youngest candidates on the ballot. He entered public discourse at the age of 16 and was called to the Singapore Bar in August of the previous year after overcoming a series of personal and professional hurdles.

Senior Counsel Harpreet Singh Nehal remarked that Sha’s path “has been anything but straightforward,” citing his modest upbringing, an overseas scholarship, involvement in public‑interest litigation, and the recent election campaign as testaments to his grit, service and purpose. Sha is also the first in his family to attend university.

According to Chee, the Young Democrats’ agenda for the 2026‑2028 term will focus on three core pillars: cultivating a new generation of leaders, expanding outreach to students and young working adults, and establishing a platform for youth voices on pressing national issues. Topics slated for discussion include the cost of living, mental health, climate change, housing affordability and employment prospects.

The leadership hopes that by engaging directly with these concerns, the youth wing can influence policy debates and demonstrate that young Singaporeans are ready to take on greater responsibility in shaping the nation’s future. In related social media activity, senior opposition figure Jamus Lim posted a farewell message to his team in Sengkang, noting a modest gathering as a token of appreciation.

Meanwhile, a separate viral incident involving a commuter’s rant about poor hygiene on public transport sparked widespread discussion online, illustrating the broader environment of civic engagement and public discourse in Singapore. These events, while unrelated to the SDP’s internal developments, underscore the vibrant and sometimes contentious nature of political and social conversation in the city‑state





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Singapore Democratic Party Young Democrats Ariffin Sha Youth Leadership Political Outreach

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