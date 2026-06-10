Young Singaporean family struggles with delayed BTO flat, sparks little sympathy online

A young Singaporean family's plea for help over a delayed Build-To-Order (BTO) flat has sparked little sympathy online, with many netizens arguing that the couple still have housing options available despite their concerns.

SINGAPORE: A young Singaporean family's plea for help over a delayed Build-To-Order (BTO) flat has sparked little sympathy online, with many netizens arguing that the couple still have housing options available despite their concerns.

The family, who have a five-month-old infant, expressed their struggle in losing their current accommodation while waiting for their BTO flat at Miltonia Breeze, scheduled for completion in 2029. They had tried eight times to secure a BTO and decided to take any available option at the time due to desperation. The family is currently staying in a five-room flat owned by a relative, but the owner is retrenched and needs to reclaim the property for rental income.

The family appealed to the Housing and Development Board (HDB) to allow them to forfeit their BTO flat, but their appeal was unsuccessful. The couple also sought help from their Member of Parliament, but the outcome remained unchanged. The family expressed disappointment that they felt the government is not extending support to helpless parents trying to build a family.

Many netizens online, however, appeared largely unconvinced by the family's argument, suggesting that renting would be a practical solution and pointing out that the couple had apparently been staying in their relative's flat rent-free. Some suggested alternative housing arrangements, including renting a room elsewhere, returning temporarily to the mother's two-room flat, or applying for interim rental housing provided by HDB





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Build-To-Order (BTO) Flat Housing And Development Board (HDB) Member Of Parliament Rent-Free Accommodation Alternative Housing Arrangements Interim Rental Housing Provided By HDB

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