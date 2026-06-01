Young Singaporean Struggles with Identity and Meaning Despite Financial Security

A young Singaporean shares his feelings of being spoiled by his family's wealth and the lack of motivation and life skills needed to function independently as an adult. He reflects on his upbringing and how his circumstances have changed dramatically over the years.

SINGAPORE: A young Singaporean has sparked interest online after sharing that he feels "spoiled" by his family's wealth and believes it has left him without the motivation or life skills needed to function independently as an adult.

In a post on a local forum, the 24-year-old reflected on his upbringing and how dramatically his circumstances have changed over the years. He began by describing a childhood marked by financial hardship. Between the ages of 11 and 19, he said he slept on a couch because there was not enough space for his family of five in a one-room apartment. He added that his parents were earning minimum wage at the time.

Today, however, he says he is in his mid-twenties, earning about S$150,000 a year. Despite that, he admitted that he constantly feels poor and struggles with a sense of imposter syndrome.

"Even with that type of income, I constantly feel poor," he wrote, adding that part of him feels as though his current situation was never supposed to happen. In a separate post, the same individual elaborated on what he sees as the downsides of growing up in a wealthy household.

Acknowledging that many people would likely view his concerns as the complaints of a privileged person, he said that being surrounded by wealth had "ruined" his drive and ability to accomplish things on his own. According to the post, his family became wealthy after his father, who came from a lower-middle-class background, built his success from scratch.

However, rather than inheriting his father's determination and work ethic, the young man believes he was overwhelmed by material comforts. He recalled being an introverted teenager who preferred staying home and playing Minecraft. He said his father encouraged him to socialise more, spending money at clubs and restaurants with the children of his friends and embracing a lifestyle of abundance.

Looking back, he believes his father's intentions were good, suggesting that he wanted to give his children the opportunities and experiences he never had growing up. Nevertheless, the young man said years of having access to unlimited credit cards and expensive habits have left him feeling directionless.

"Why would I work? " he asked in the post, noting that he already has access to money, a car and domestic help. "For god's sake, I even have maids that clean up my room so I don't have the basic skill of organising my surroundings," he wrote, adding that he feels like "a 24-year-old child. " The post took a darker turn as he described feelings of emptiness while watching friends work hard, pursue goals and build meaningful achievements.

He said that despite recognising his privileged position, he struggles with the sense that he contributes little beyond consuming what others have created. His comments prompted a wave of responses from other users, many of whom encouraged him to stop dwelling on his circumstances and focus instead on taking action. One commenter urged him to create his own path, writing, "That's very true, so go out and get a job, make something of yourself.

Don't just sit there and whine, nothing's gonna change. Take action, and show the world just who you truly are and what you're truly made of!

" Another argued that the issue was not his father or his upbringing but his own choices. The commenter pointed out that he has access to resources and opportunities that many people can only dream of, suggesting that he pursue education, deepen his knowledge of investments, start a non-governmental organisation, or engage in charitable work.

"The problem isn't your father, it's you," the commenter wrote, adding that he should be grateful for the advantages he has been given and use them to build something meaningful. "Only oneself can change oneself; it's a matter of wanting to change for the better or not," one user commented. Another wrote, "It's all within yourself. Don't blame anyone.

Nobody has the ability to choose to be born to which parents.

" Some respondents also offered practical suggestions. One commenter recommended studying overseas as a way to develop independence and real-world skills.

"My suggestion is to plan to study overseas, then you will learn and real-life skills," the user wrote. "No one is born with talent, but hard work and a willingness to learn will make you content. Don't give up on yourself, young people, you still have a bright future as long as you change your mindset.

" The discussion drew attention to a less commonly discussed aspect of wealth and privilege: the challenge some individuals face in finding purpose, motivation and self-reliance when material needs are easily met. While many commenters were unsympathetic to the young man's complaints, others saw his post as an example of someone grappling with identity and meaning despite financial security





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