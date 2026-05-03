Young Singaporeans Drive Surge in Property Investment Amid Rising Home Loan Volumes

A growing number of young adults in Singapore are entering the property market, with data from major banks showing a significant increase in home loan volumes among those under 35. Investors like Teri Tan and Hilda Tan are leveraging real estate as a means of wealth accumulation, with many opting for new property launches to manage cash flow. The trend highlights a shift toward long-term financial planning among younger generations.

In Singapore, a growing trend of young adults entering the property market has been observed, with many opting to invest in real estate at an early age.

Teri Tan, now 32, exemplifies this shift. At 28, she purchased a one-bedroom condominium unit at The Sail @ Marina Bay for approximately $1.25 million in 2021. She leased the unit while working as an investment banker in New York, earning a monthly rent of $4,800. Upon returning to Singapore in December 2022, she lived in the unit briefly before leasing it out again.

In January 2025, she sold the property for the same price she had paid, reinvesting her proceeds into a two-bedroom-plus-study unit at Pinetree Hill for $2.1 million, expected to be ready in the third quarter of 2026. Both purchases were driven by investment motives, with Tan emphasizing the importance of market demand over personal preferences. She currently resides in a rented Housing Board flat in Boon Keng.

Data from Singapore’s major banks—DBS, UOB, and OCBC—reveals a significant increase in home loan volumes among borrowers under 35. DBS reported a 40% jump in home loans for this age group between 2024 and 2025, while UOB noted a 15% annual growth in loan volumes for those aged 35 and below since 2023. The average loan quantum for this demographic has risen by about 5% annually, surpassing the $1 million mark in recent years.

OCBC observed a 36% increase in single individuals purchasing private properties for investment in 2025, with singles accounting for one in three of their new home loan customers. Many young investors prefer new property launches, with three in five opting for properties under construction, likely due to progressive payment schemes that ease cash flow management. Hilda Tan, another young investor, purchased a 635 sq ft condo unit at Waterfront Isle in Bedok Reservoir for $910,000 in December 2023.

Motivated by rising rents and the desire for stability, she rented out the unit for $3,200 a month after relocating to Hong Kong for work in 2025. She highlighted the importance of accounting for hidden costs such as maintenance fees and sinking fund contributions. Another young buyer, a 32-year-old finance analyst earning over $120,000 annually, initially purchased a resale executive condominium in Yishun with her partner in 2022 for $1.1 million.

Following a separation, she plans to buy out her partner’s share and take on the mortgage independently, subject to a new four-year lock-in period. This trend underscores a broader shift among young Singaporeans toward property investment, driven by financial stability and long-term wealth accumulation





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