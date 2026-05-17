Young Singaporeans Hesitant About Marriage and Parenthood Amidst Record Low Birth Rates

A recent survey by Heartware Network reveals that young people in Singapore are reluctant to marry or have children due to economic pressures and social challenges, coinciding with a record-low total fertility rate.

Young people in Singapore are increasingly wary of the traditional milestones of marriage and parenthood, reflecting a deeper societal shift and growing economic anxiety. According to a comprehensive survey conducted by the youth non-profit organization Heartware Network, a significant portion of the younger population is not rushing into these life-altering commitments.

The poll, which gathered insights from 1,114 participants between the ages of 14 and 35, revealed a stark reality: 40 percent of the respondents expressed that they are in no hurry to get married, while an additional 25 percent remain completely undecided about their future in terms of matrimony. This trend is particularly alarming when viewed alongside the national demographic crisis.

Singapore has witnessed a dramatic plunge in its resident total fertility rate, which hit a record low of 0.87 in 2025, continuing a downward trend from 0.97 in the previous year. This decline has triggered an urgent national conversation, leading to the establishment of the Marriage and Parenthood Reset Workgroup, a strategic initiative chaired by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office Indranee Rajah to address the root causes of this demographic decline.

When analyzing the data specifically for young adults aged 26 to 35, the findings are even more concerning. Only about 23.53 percent of individuals in this critical age bracket reported being eager to marry and start a family.

In contrast, 22.06 percent stated clearly that they have no intention of starting a family at all. Beyond the numbers, the survey shed light on the profound social isolation and psychological hurdles facing the youth. Over half of the participants, approximately 57.72 percent, admitted that forming genuine social connections in the modern era is a difficult task. This struggle appears to intensify as young people age.

For instance, while 41.9 percent of those under 16 find social connectivity somewhat easy, this number drops precipitously to 20.6 percent for those in the 26 to 35 age group. This suggests a growing gap in social support systems and a rise in loneliness as youth transition into adulthood, which in turn complicates the process of finding a compatible partner for a lifelong commitment. The drivers behind this reluctance are multifaceted, with economic stability being a primary concern.

The survey identified the soaring cost of living and the challenges of securing affordable housing as the top worries for 18.94 percent of respondents. Other significant barriers include the difficulty of finding a suitable partner, cited by 16.75 percent, and a general feeling of personal unreadiness, mentioned by 15.43 percent.

Interestingly, fewer than 4 percent of the youth viewed current government support schemes as a primary factor in their decision-making process, suggesting that financial incentives alone may not be enough to reverse the trend. These issues were further explored during a dialogue session at *SCAPE on May 16, where approximately 70 young people, including students and working adults, engaged with Ms. Indranee Rajah and Senior Parliamentary Secretary Goh Hanyan.

The participants articulated the heavy psychological, physical, and social tolls of raising children within Singapore’s intensely competitive and high-pressure environment. During the discussion, Ms. Indranee emphasized that the quest for stability is a prerequisite for most young people before they can even contemplate marriage or children. She acknowledged that the government must play a role in ensuring that the youth feel secure in their careers, have a steady and reliable income, and can afford a home of their own.

The consensus was that without a foundation of financial and emotional security, the prospect of adding the responsibilities of parenthood feels overwhelming. Meanwhile, Ms. Goh Hanyan urged the younger generation to prioritize and invest more deeply in their personal relationships. As a mother of three, she pointed out that while career success is often the focus in a competitive society, it is the quality of one's personal bonds that truly provides lasting fulfillment and outlasts professional achievements.

This dialogue highlights the complex intersection of economic pressure, social anxiety, and the evolving definitions of success among Singapore's youth, signaling that a holistic approach—combining economic support with a cultural shift toward social well-being—is necessary to address the declining birth rate





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