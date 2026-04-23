YouTube Complies with Indonesia’s Social Media Restrictions for Under-16s

YouTube has agreed to comply with Indonesia's new regulations requiring social media platforms to deactivate accounts belonging to users under the age of 16 and eliminate targeted advertising towards children and teenagers. This follows similar compliance from other major platforms like X, TikTok, and Meta.

Indonesia has successfully compelled YouTube, the globally dominant video-sharing platform, to adhere to its recently implemented regulations concerning social media access for individuals under the age of sixteen.

This development marks a significant step in the nation’s efforts to safeguard children online and represents a culmination of pressure exerted on major tech companies operating within its borders. The announcement, made by Indonesia’s Communications Minister Meutya Hafid during a press conference on Wednesday, April 22nd, detailed YouTube’s submission of a formal ‘letter of compliance’ acknowledging its commitment to the new rules.

This compliance follows a period of initial resistance, with the Indonesian government previously expressing concerns about YouTube’s lack of cooperation regarding the social media curbs that came into effect last month. The core of the regulation mandates that social media platforms identified as ‘high-risk’ must proactively deactivate accounts belonging to users under sixteen years of age.

This proactive measure aims to prevent exposure to potentially harmful content and protect vulnerable young users from online risks such as cyberbullying, inappropriate material, and predatory behavior. Beyond simply deactivating underage accounts, YouTube has also pledged to overhaul its advertising practices to eliminate targeted advertisements directed towards children and teenagers. This commitment addresses concerns about manipulative marketing tactics and the potential for commercial exploitation of young audiences.

Danny Ardianto, representing YouTube as Head of Government Affairs and Public Policy for the Asia Pacific region, publicly affirmed the company’s alignment with the Indonesian government’s dedication to child protection. He emphasized YouTube’s willingness to collaborate and contribute to a safer online environment for Indonesian youth. The Indonesian government’s approach has been to engage with social media companies directly, outlining the requirements and expectations for compliance.

The success with YouTube demonstrates the effectiveness of this strategy and sets a precedent for future negotiations with other platforms. The regulation isn’t solely focused on YouTube; it’s a broad initiative targeting all major social media players operating within Indonesia. The government’s proactive stance reflects a growing global awareness of the need for stronger regulations to protect children in the digital age.

The implementation of these rules is not without its challenges, including verifying user ages and ensuring the long-term effectiveness of account deactivation measures. However, the Indonesian government remains steadfast in its commitment to creating a safer online experience for its young citizens. The compliance of YouTube joins a growing list of major social media companies that have fallen in line with Indonesia’s new regulations.

X (formerly Twitter), Bigo Live, Meta (the parent company of Facebook and Instagram), and TikTok have all previously submitted letters of compliance and are actively working to deactivate underage accounts. Minister Hafid expressed optimism that Roblox, a popular online gaming platform, will soon follow suit and adhere to the regulations.

The Indonesian government’s approach is not intended to stifle social media usage entirely, but rather to create a framework that balances freedom of expression with the need to protect vulnerable populations. The regulations are designed to be proportionate and targeted, focusing on platforms deemed ‘high-risk’ based on their potential for harm. The government is also exploring additional measures to enhance online safety, including public awareness campaigns and educational programs for parents and educators.

This comprehensive approach underscores Indonesia’s commitment to fostering a responsible and secure digital environment for all its citizens, particularly its youth. The ongoing dialogue between the government and social media companies is crucial for ensuring the effective implementation of these regulations and adapting to the ever-evolving landscape of online platforms and technologies. The success of this initiative could serve as a model for other countries grappling with similar challenges in protecting children online





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