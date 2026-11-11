Yuki Watanabe Trial Luffy Crime Ring Tokyo Robbery Death

Yuki Watanabe denies charges in the fatal Komae robbery linked to the Luffy crime ring. The trial examines his role in eight robberies orchestrated from the Philippines.

Yuki Watanabe, a 42-year-old man, appeared before the Tokyo District Court on November 11, 2026, for his first lay judge trial concerning his alleged involvement in the Luffy crime ring. He denied several charges related to a series of violent robberies that targeted elderly residents across Japan.

Fatal Komae Robbery Details

The prosecution alleges that Watanabe conspired with other senior members and perpetrators to execute a robbery at a house in Komae, Tokyo, in January 2023. During this incident, a 90-year-old female resident was robbed of valuable items, including multiple watches. She subsequently died from traumatic shock resulting directly from the attack.

Also read Lawyers for Philippine VP Duterte open defence in high-stakes trial

Defense Arguments and Charges

Watanabe pleaded not guilty on November 11 to the specific charges he faced over three distinct robberies. His defense team argued that his role in four additional cases, including the fatal Komae incident, was limited to aiding and abetting rather than direct perpetration. He has been formally charged with robbery resulting in death among other serious offenses.

Ringleader Convictions and Status

As the third of the group's four ringleaders to face trial, Watanabe's case follows significant legal actions against his co-conspirators. Tomonobu Kojima, 48, is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence after his conviction was finalized by the Supreme Court. Toshiya Fujita, 42, received a life imprisonment sentence from the Tokyo District Court in February but has since filed an appeal against the verdict.

Advertisement

Criminal Network Operations

The criminal organization operated under monikers such as Luffy, referencing a popular manga character. Prosecutors state that the group directed eight robberies remotely from the Philippines using the encrypted messaging app Telegram. These instructions were issued while the suspects were held at a Manila immigration facility prior to their deportation.

Remaining Legal Proceedings

A trial date has yet to be set for Kiyoto Imamura, 42, who is accused of masterminding the crimes under the Luffy pseudonym. Three other ringleaders have already been convicted or are awaiting trial, leaving Watanabe's proceedings as a critical juncture in establishing the full scope of the network's activities.