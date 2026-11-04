Zelenskiy Arrives in Spain for Air Defence Talks Before Abu Dhabi Meeting

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy arrived in Spain to discuss boosting Ukraine's air defences ahead of three-way talks in Abu Dhabi on November 10-11.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy arrived in Spain on Wednesday, November 4, for talks on boosting Kyiv's air defences and for top-level meetings held during the Ibero-American summit. Zelenskiy announced the trip on the Telegram messaging app, where he was also shown being greeted as he stepped off his aircraft.

Zelenskiy said he also planned to speak with United States officials before a planned three-way meeting in Abu Dhabi next week, which will include Russia. The arrival in Spain follows talks Zelenskiy held in Germany before flying to Madrid.

Also read US to Host Ukraine and Russia Talks in Abu Dhabi on Nov 10-11

Air Defence Talks Ahead of Winter in Madrid

Zelenskiy said his talks in Madrid would focus on boosting the air defences that Ukraine needs to counter Russian air strikes in the run-up to winter. The priority is therefore protection against aerial attacks before the cold season begins.

In his Telegram comments, Zelenskiy linked the Spanish visit to security cooperation with partners. He wrote that Ukraine is coordinating with its partners to achieve concrete results on security issues and the next steps toward peace.

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Planned Abu Dhabi Talks Involving Russia and the United States

US presidential envoy Steve Witkoff said on Monday that the United States would bring together delegations from Ukraine and Russia in Abu Dhabi on November 10-11. The stated aim of those talks is to discuss ending the war against Ukraine.

According to Witkoff's comments, the Abu Dhabi discussions will also cover post-war security agreements and de-escalation. Zelenskiy's planned contacts with the American side in the days before those talks are intended to prepare for that meeting.

Contacts With Washington Before the Three-Way Meeting

Zelenskiy wrote that contacts with the American side are planned over the coming days. These exchanges are set to take place in the run-up to the Abu Dhabi talks, which are scheduled for November 10-11.

The sequence of events is clear from the source. Zelenskiy held talks in Berlin and Germany before arriving in Madrid, and the Madrid visit overlaps with the Ibero-American summit, where he is also expected to hold top-level meetings.