Zelenskiy Hopes US Midterm Results Boost Ukraine Aid Amidst Trump Policies

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy expresses hope that Democratic gains in the US midterms will increase military aid, while noting upcoming US-Russia talks in Abu Dhabi.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told Germany's ZDF television on Wednesday that he hopes the recent electoral gains by the Democratic Party in the United States will lead to increased assistance for Kyiv during its ongoing conflict with Russia. The four-and-a-half-year-long war has seen fluctuating levels of support from Washington, making political shifts in the US Congress a subject of intense scrutiny in Kyiv. Zelenskiy explicitly stated that changes resulting from Democrats taking control of both chambers of Congress next year would be to Kyiv's advantage.

US Political Shifts And Military Aid Hopes

Zelenskiy acknowledged his gratitude toward the Republicans but noted that Democrats speak very clearly about supporting Ukraine and providing assistance. He emphasized that the Democratic platform includes renewing the connection between the United States and Europe, creating hope that a balance of power will emerge. This anticipated balance is expected to translate into tangible benefits for the Ukrainian defense effort as the political landscape in Washington adjusts following the midterm elections.

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The Ukrainian president further explained that if the US Congress speaks of strong financial support or military assistance, as Europe is currently doing and demonstrating, it would be something positive. Zelenskiy believes such a shift in American policy stance will have a significant impact on Russian President Vladimir Putin, potentially altering the strategic calculus of the Kremlin. This perspective highlights the delicate diplomatic tightrope Kyiv must walk, balancing relations with different political factions in the US to ensure continued backing.

Upcoming US-Russia Diplomatic Talks

Despite the diplomatic complexities, US-led trilateral talks with Ukraine and Russia are scheduled to resume next week after a gap of several months. United States presidential envoy Steve Witkoff confirmed on Monday that the United States would bring together delegations from Ukraine and Russia in Abu Dhabi on November 10-11. These sessions are critical for discussing the potential ending of the war, establishing post-war security agreements, and implementing measures for de-escalation.

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The resumption of these talks follows a period of uncertainty and shifting policies under the current US administration. Previous attempts at dialogue had stalled, leaving the conflict in a protracted state with significant humanitarian and military costs for all parties involved. The upcoming meetings in Abu Dhabi represent a renewed effort to find a diplomatic path forward, although the underlying tensions and differences between the warring parties remain substantial obstacles to immediate resolution.

Tensions With SpaceX And Starlink Access

In separate comments published by ZDF, Zelenskiy addressed the ongoing issues regarding access to the Starlink satellite system, which is operated by Elon Musk's SpaceX company. He expressed reservations about Musk's public views on the war, stating that while Ukraine is grateful to SpaceX for providing connectivity at the beginning of the war, they certainly do not like his position on the conflict. This tension highlights the growing influence of private tech corporations in modern warfare and the diplomatic challenges they present.

Zelenskiy confirmed that Starlink and its military grid version, Starshield, used for Ukraine's attack and air defense drone missions, had resumed operations at levels seen before limitations were introduced. The previous slowdown in service caused significant concern in Kyiv, especially given the reliance on these satellite connections for critical military operations. Donald Trump denied being involved in the decision concerning the service slowdown, adding another layer of complexity to the US-Ukraine relationship.

The Ukrainian leader has made considerable efforts to smooth over an uneven relationship with US President Donald Trump, particularly after an Oval Office meeting in February 2025. During that meeting, the Ukrainian president was accused of being ungrateful for US assistance, a claim that strained bilateral ties and raised questions about the future of American support. Navigating this relationship has been a top priority for Kyiv, especially as it seeks to maintain a steady flow of military and financial aid.

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Recent weeks have seen Trump make several moves that some observers view as favorable to Russia, including a deal to import Russian diesel and ease sanctions. These actions have caused alarm in European capitals and in Kyiv, which fears that such concessions could embolden Moscow and undermine previous diplomatic gains. The contrast between these policy moves and Zelenskiy's hope for increased aid under Democratic control underscores the unpredictable nature of US foreign policy.

As the world watches the developments in Abu Dhabi and the political shifts in Washington, the future of the conflict remains uncertain. The interplay between American politics, European solidarity, and Russian aggression continues to shape the trajectory of the war. Zelenskiy's public statements reflect a strategic approach aimed at maximizing support from all quarters while managing the inevitable friction with key allies and private entities that play a critical role in the defense of Ukraine.

The coming months will be decisive in determining the scale of international support and the potential for a diplomatic settlement. With trilateral talks on the horizon and political changes in the US expected to take effect next year, Kyiv is positioning itself to benefit from any favorable shifts. The situation remains fluid, with multiple actors influencing the outcome of one of the most significant geopolitical conflicts of the twenty-first century.