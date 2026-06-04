Zelenskiy Pledges Timetable Adherence in EU Accession Talks Following Hungary Agreement

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy committed to a structured schedule for EU membership negotiations after Hungary resolved a key dispute over ethnic minority rights, clearing a path for talks to begin.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy pledged that Ukraine would adhere to a clear timetable in European Union accession talks and fulfill its obligations to the 27-nation bloc.

Speaking on June 4, 2026, Zelenskiy referenced the EU's rotating presidency under Cyprus initiating preparations to open negotiations on the first group of chapters with Ukraine and Moldova. The initial chapter addresses rule-of-law and democratic standards. He noted, "We will have a very clear schedule for moving forward in these talks, especially after changes in Hungary," emphasizing that Ukraine has completed its preparatory work and the next step depends on the EU.

This development followed an agreement between Hungary and Ukraine regarding the rights of Ukraine's ethnic Hungarian community, a condition previously set by Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar for supporting Ukraine's EU bid. His predecessor, Viktor Orban, had opposed Ukrainian membership. Zelenskiy has consistently pursued EU membership as a means to solidify Western values in Ukraine, more than four years into the war with Russia.

He highlighted daily coordination with the EU on membership plans, which he described as motivational, and discussed ongoing meetings with European officials to enhance Ukraine's air defenses, coordinate sanctions against Russia, and explore joint arms production





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