Zelensky Accuses SpaceX of Speed Limits on Starshield Terminals in Ukraine

Ukraine's president says SpaceX capped military-grade Starshield terminal speeds at 161 kph for five days, calling it a political move that weakens air defenses, while SpaceX denies any new restrictions.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky y has escalated his criticism of SpaceX, saying speed restrictions on military-grade Starshield satellite terminals carry dangerous political implications and undermine critical air defenses.

Zelenskyy said Starshield terminals operating in temporarily Russian-occupied territories of Ukraine had been limited to a maximum speed of 161 kph for the past five days, hampering Ukraine's military capabilities. The Ukrainian Defence Ministry has raised the issue with SpaceX at the institutional level, Zelenskyy said. The restrictions have now been in place for five days. They say it is some kind of technical issue.

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We do not believe that is the case, Zelenskyy told reporters in remarks released by his office on Saturday. If you impose restrictions there, you are already partially recognising the temporarily occupied territories as not ours. And that is why I believe we have the right to raise this issue and restore the speed, so that there are no restrictions at all, he said.

Zelenskyy said the speed restrictions made it more difficult for Ukrainian air defense units to intercept Russian jet-powered drones and made Ukrainian cities more vulnerable. He said he had ordered his top military and foreign ministry officials to address the issue and seek clarification. SpaceX has pushed back against the allegations, denying that it introduced new restrictions or made any changes to its satellite operations. It is the second such outage in recent weeks.

Ukraine Accuses SpaceX Of Political Speed Restrictions

In mid-October, Ukrainian officials said SpaceX limited the speed of Starlink and its Starshield communication systems to about 160 kph, or 100 mph, amid tensions with US President Donald Trump's administration over Ukrainian attacks on Russian oil refineries. Service was then restored on October 24. The dispute highlights the growing reliance of Ukraine's military on satellite communications. Starlink and Starshield terminals are used for battlefield communications, drone operations and air defense coordination.

A speed cap of 161 kph could affect terminals mounted on vehicles or drones moving faster than that limit. Air defense units often need to reposition quickly to intercept Russian jet-powered drones. Zelenskyy's remarks mark the second time in weeks that Kyiv has publicly accused SpaceX of limiting service. The earlier restriction in mid-October also affected Starlink and Starshield systems.

SpaceX has not provided a detailed explanation of the technical issue it cited. The company maintains that no new restrictions were introduced. The Ukrainian Defence Ministry's institutional outreach to SpaceX signals that Kyiv is seeking a formal resolution rather than a public spat. Zelenskyy said he wants the speed restored so there are no restrictions at all.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has previously saluted Elon Musk's genius as Russia plays catch-up with Starlink. Musk is the founder, CEO, chairman and chief engineer of SpaceX. The timing of the restrictions comes amid broader tensions between Ukraine and the Trump administration over Ukrainian attacks on Russian oil refineries. Those attacks have been a point of friction in US-Ukraine relations.

Zelenskyy's order to top military and foreign ministry officials suggests Ukraine is preparing diplomatic and technical arguments to present to SpaceX and possibly the US government. The speed limits could also affect civilian use in occupied territories, but Zelenskyy focused on military consequences. He said air defense units are finding it harder to intercept Russian drones. Ukrainian cities have been frequent targets of Russian drone and missile strikes.

Any degradation in air defense capabilities increases the risk to civilians. SpaceX's denial sets up a potential conflict over the facts. Ukraine says restrictions exist and are political. SpaceX says no new restrictions were introduced.

The earlier outage was resolved on October 24, but the current one has lasted five days. Zelenskyy said that duration undermines the technical issue explanation. The Ukrainian Defence Ministry has not publicly detailed its communications with SpaceX. Zelenskyy's comments are the most high-level public confirmation of the institutional outreach.

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The dispute could have implications for future satellite communications support for Ukraine. Starlink and Starshield have been vital to Ukraine's military since the early days of the Russian invasion. Zelenskyy's language about partially recognizing occupied territories as not Ukrainian suggests he views the speed caps as a form of political recognition. He rejected the technical explanation.

SpaceX Denies New Satellite Operational Changes

SpaceX has not commented on the political implications raised by Zelenskyy. The company's public stance is that its satellite operations have not changed. The second outage in recent weeks raises questions about the reliability of satellite communications for Ukraine's military. Air defense units depend on real-time data to intercept drones.

Zelenskyy said he has the right to raise the issue and restore the speed. He wants no restrictions at all on Starshield terminals in occupied territories. The Ukrainian Defence Ministry's institutional-level complaint means the issue is now formally on the agenda between Kyiv and SpaceX. It remains unclear whether the two sides will resolve the dispute quickly.

Zelenskyy's remarks were released by his office on Saturday. He spoke to reporters about the restrictions and their impact on air defenses and cities. The speed limit of 161 kph is roughly 100 mph. That is the same threshold reported in the mid-October restriction.

SpaceX restored service then on October 24. Putin's earlier praise of Musk's genius shows the geopolitical dimensions of the satellite communications race. Russia is trying to catch up with Starlink's capabilities. Ukraine's air defense units use Starlink and Starshield for coordination and targeting.

Speed restrictions could delay their response to Russian jet-powered drones. Zelenskyy's order to military and foreign ministry officials indicates that Ukraine is treating the issue as both a technical and diplomatic matter. He wants clarification from SpaceX. SpaceX denies introducing new restrictions.

The company says its satellite operations have not changed. That denial directly contradicts Zelenskyy's account. The five-day duration of the current restrictions is a key point for Zelenskyy. He said the technical issue explanation is not credible given the length of time.

The mid-October restriction was linked to tensions over Ukrainian attacks on Russian oil refineries. Those tensions involved the Trump administration. Zelenskyy said the restrictions make Ukrainian cities more vulnerable. Russian jet-powered drones are a growing threat to urban areas.

The dispute is the second such outage in recent weeks. The first was resolved on October 24. The current one began about five days before Zelenskyy's Saturday remarks. SpaceX has not said whether it will restore the speed.

Zelenskyy said he wants the restrictions removed entirely. The Ukrainian Defence Ministry has raised the issue at the institutional level. That means formal channels are being used, not just public statements. Zelenskyy's remarks were released by his office.

He told reporters that the restrictions have dangerous political implications and undermine critical air defenses. SpaceX's denial that it introduced new restrictions leaves the two sides at odds over basic facts. Ukraine says the limits exist. SpaceX says nothing changed.

The speed cap affects Starshield terminals in temporarily Russian-occupied territories. Zelenskyy said that amounts to partial recognition that those territories are not Ukrainian. Air defense units intercept Russian jet-powered drones. Speed restrictions make that harder.

Zelenskyy said cities are more vulnerable as a result. Zelenskyy ordered top military and foreign ministry officials to address the issue and seek clarification. He wants the speed restored so there are no restrictions at all. The earlier outage in mid-October limited Starlink and Starshield systems to about 160 kph.

That is about 100 mph. Service was restored on October 24. The current restriction is set at a maximum speed of 161 kph. Zelenskyy said it has been in place for five days.

Dispute Highlights Dependence On Satellite Communications

SpaceX pushed back against the allegations. The company denied introducing new restrictions or making any changes to its satellite operations. Zelenskyy's criticism of SpaceX is his second escalation in recent weeks. The first outage also drew Ukrainian complaints.

The dispute comes amid tensions with the Trump administration over Ukrainian attacks on Russian oil refineries. Those attacks have been a source of friction. Putin has saluted Musk's genius as Russia plays catch-up with Starlink. Musk is SpaceX's founder, CEO, chairman and chief engineer.

Ukraine's military capabilities depend on satellite communications. Starlink and Starshield terminals are used for battlefield and air defense coordination. The speed restrictions could affect terminals on vehicles or drones that move faster than 161 kph. Air defense units often need to reposition quickly.

Zelenskyy said he believes Ukraine has the right to raise the issue and restore the speed. He wants no restrictions at all on Starshield terminals. The Ukrainian Defence Ministry's institutional outreach to SpaceX is a formal step. It signals Kyiv is seeking a resolution through official channels.

SpaceX has not provided details of the technical issue it cited. The company maintains that no new restrictions were introduced. The second outage in recent weeks raises questions about reliability. Ukraine's air defense units depend on real-time satellite data to intercept drones.

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Zelenskyy's remarks were made to reporters and released by his office on Saturday. He said the restrictions have been in place for five days. SpaceX's denial sets up a factual dispute. Ukraine says restrictions exist and are political.

SpaceX says no changes were made to its satellite operations. The mid-October restriction was about 160 kph, or 100 mph. Service was restored on October 24. The current restriction is 161 kph and has lasted five days.

Zelenskyy said the restrictions make it more difficult for air defense units to intercept Russian jet-powered drones. He said Ukrainian cities are more vulnerable. He ordered his top military and foreign ministry officials to address the issue and seek clarification. He wants the speed restored so there are no restrictions at all.

The dispute could have implications for future satellite communications support for Ukraine. Starlink and Starshield have been vital to Ukraine's military. SpaceX has pushed back against the allegations. The company denies introducing new restrictions or making any changes to its satellite operations.

Zelenskyy's language about partially recognizing occupied territories as not Ukrainian suggests he views the speed caps as political. He rejected the technical explanation. The Ukrainian Defence Ministry has raised the issue with SpaceX at the institutional level. That means formal channels are being used.

The current restriction is the second such outage in recent weeks. The first was in mid-October and was resolved on October 24. SpaceX's denial leaves the two sides at odds over basic facts. Ukraine says the limits exist and are political.

SpaceX says nothing changed. The speed cap affects Starshield terminals in temporarily Russian-occupied territories. Zelenskyy said that amounts to partial recognition that those territories are not Ukrainian. Air defense units intercept Russian jet-powered drones.

Speed restrictions make that harder. Zelenskyy said cities are more vulnerable as a result. Zelenskyy ordered top military and foreign ministry officials to address the issue and seek clarification. He wants the speed restored so there are no restrictions at all.

The earlier outage in mid-October limited Starlink and Starshield systems to about 160 kph. That is about 100 mph. Service was restored on October 24. The current restriction is set at a maximum speed of 161 kph.

Zelenskyy said it has been in place for five days. SpaceX pushed back against the allegations. The company denied introducing new restrictions or making any changes to its satellite operations. Zelenskyy's criticism of SpaceX is his second escalation in recent weeks.

Ukraine Seeks Formal Resolution Through Official Channels

The first outage also drew Ukrainian complaints. The dispute comes amid tensions with the Trump administration over Ukrainian attacks on Russian oil refineries. Those attacks have been a source of friction. Putin has saluted Musk's genius as Russia plays catch-up with Starlink.

Musk is SpaceX's founder, CEO, chairman and chief engineer. Ukraine's military capabilities depend on satellite communications. Starlink and Starshield terminals are used for battlefield and air defense coordination. The speed restrictions could affect terminals on vehicles or drones that move faster than 161 kph.

Air defense units often need to reposition quickly. Zelenskyy said he believes Ukraine has the right to raise the issue and restore the speed. He wants no restrictions at all on Starshield terminals. The Ukrainian Defence Ministry's institutional outreach to SpaceX is a formal step.

It signals Kyiv is seeking a resolution through official channels. SpaceX has not provided details of the technical issue it cited. The company maintains that no new restrictions were introduced. The second outage in recent weeks raises questions about reliability.

Ukraine's air defense units depend on real-time satellite data to intercept drones. Zelenskyy's remarks were made to reporters and released by his office on Saturday. He said the restrictions have been in place for five days. SpaceX's denial sets up a factual dispute.

Ukraine says restrictions exist and are political. SpaceX says no changes were made to its satellite operations. The mid-October restriction was about 160 kph, or 100 mph. Service was restored on October 24.

The current restriction is 161 kph and has lasted five days. Zelenskyy said the restrictions make it more difficult for air defense units to intercept Russian jet-powered drones. He said Ukrainian cities are more vulnerable. He ordered his top military and foreign ministry officials to address the issue and seek clarification.

He wants the speed restored so there are no restrictions at all. The dispute could have implications for future satellite communications support for Ukraine. Starlink and Starshield have been vital to Ukraine's military. SpaceX has pushed back against the allegations.

The company denies introducing new restrictions or making any changes to its satellite operations. Zelenskyy's language about partially recognizing occupied territories as not Ukrainian suggests he views the speed caps as political. He rejected the technical explanation. The Ukrainian Defence Ministry has raised the issue with SpaceX at the institutional level.

That means formal channels are being used. The current restriction is the second such outage in recent weeks. The first was in mid-October and was resolved on October 24. SpaceX's denial leaves the two sides at odds over basic facts.

Ukraine says the limits exist and are political. SpaceX says nothing changed.